PM Orban: Economic Development Kicks Off

We have arrived in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's leading financial, energy and commercial centers. Hungary’s economy can only develop well above the European average if Hungarian companies open up to all corners of the world. The formula is simple: new opportunities, emerging Hungarian companies, rising wages, a strengthening middle class! This is why we came to Abu Dhabi,
the Hungarian prime minister wrote on social media.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)