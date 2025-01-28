Orbán Viktorminiszterelnökgazdaság
PM Orban: Economic Development Kicks Off

Hungary's economy can only develop well above the European average if Hungarian companies open up to all corners of the world, the Hungarian prime minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday afternoon, stressed in a post on social media.

2025. 01. 28. 16:48
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
We have arrived in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's leading financial, energy and commercial centers.  Hungary’s economy can only develop well above the European average if Hungarian companies open up to all corners of the world. The formula is simple: new opportunities, emerging Hungarian companies, rising wages, a strengthening middle class! This is why we came to Abu Dhabi,

the Hungarian prime minister wrote on social media.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

 

