Sanctions: Only Brussels Fails to Notice They Harm Europe More Than Russia

As Magyar Nemzet reported, Hungary blocked the extension of sanctions against Russia, putting significant pressure on European Union decision-makers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban made it clear that Hungary's support is conditional on the resumption of natural gas and oil transit through Ukraine, which has been halted in recently.

In an interview on Kossuth Radio Friday, Hungary's PM Viktor Orban spoke about the impact of sanctions. (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer/MTVA)

The extension of sanctions requires the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states, which must be achieved by the end of January.

Brussels argues that sanctions help support Ukraine and harm Russia, but the past years have shown that this is not true.

During his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, Viktor Orban also discussed Ukraine's decision to halt Russian natural gas transit, exerting pressure on EU member states. The Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine must allow the resumption of Russian gas and oil transit to Hungary.

Although Hungary has built alternative supply routes in recent years, the PM noted that the shutdown of Ukrainian transit has significantly increased energy costs.

The Hungarian government is unwilling to continue making further sacrifices to maintain a sanctions policy that harms Europe.

Since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine conflict in 2022, the European Union has adopted several sanction packages against Moscow, each requiring unanimous renewal every six months.

The main goal of these sanctions was to weaken the Russian economy. However, they have failed to achieve this aim and have severely impacted Europe's economy instead. Viktor Orban has maintained since the beginning of the war that sanctions are not a solution but rather exacerbate the crisis.

I pulled the handbrake and told European leaders that this cannot continue,

Orban stated.

He stressed that the sanction system is fundamentally flawed and has cost Hungary €19 billion.

Failed Sanctions

Regarding the EU's botched sanctions policy, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said,

"The European Union has been forcing a failed sanctions policy against Russia, which has not achieved its objectives but has caused enormous damage to the Hungarian economy, amounting to about 7,500 billion forints so far."

Following a meeting with the Secretary-General of the OECD, Szijjarto emphasized that

Hungary has a vital interest in ensuring the global economy functions as smoothly as possible.

He argued that sanctions fundamentally conflict with Hungary's economic interests: "Over the past three years, the EU has doubled down on imposing a failed sanctions policy against Russia, which has not achieved the intended results."

Sanctions have neither brought peace closer nor crippled the Russian economy. On the contrary, they have caused immense harm to European economies, with Hungary being a prime example,

he noted, stressing, "The EU, through its sanctions regime, has forced Hungarian citizens to bear the cost of this deeply flawed policy."

Szijjarto also highlighted

the impacts of Kyiv's actions, which have exacerbated Hungary's energy security challenges and raised energy prices for Hungarian people.

"Ukraine's suspension of gas transit has led to increased gas prices across Central Europe. Furthermore, there have been measures to partially restrict oil transit and recent attacks on the TurkStream gas pipeline, which is crucial for Hungary's natural gas supply," he explained.

The foreign affairs minister declared: "This can't go on. Hungarian citizens cannot be expected to continue to bear the double burden of paying the price of sanctions while suffering the consequences of Ukraine's energy security measures. This cannot continue."

He concluded that the situation required an immediate intervention: "It was necessary to pull the handbrake and make it clear that Hungary cannot tolerate a sanctions policy that damages its economy while looking on as Ukraine's steps undermining Central European energy security,

he warned.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced plans to consult with the Trump administration before determining Hungary's stance on Russian sanctions.