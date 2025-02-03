Hungary FM: A New Era Has Dawned in Geopolitics

No matter how hard some may try to deny or downplay its significance, the fact remains that a new era has dawned in geopolitics. This was the message conveyed by Peter Szijjarto. In a post published on his social media account, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade emphasized:

Perhaps no one would've thought that the 21st century would bring war back to Europe.

Now we live in this new reality, and this makes it necessary for us to strengthen our commitment to Europe's security,

– Mr. szijjarto added.

"Hungary is among those NATO allies that spend more than two percent on defense, we are continuously developing our defense industry, and we contribute to the success of NATO operations with more than a thousand troops," the minister summarized.

Off to Brussels,

– FM Peter Szijjarto concluded his thoughts.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the investment project by German chemical company Henkel in Kornye on January 30, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)