Rendkívüli

Itt vannak a kormány legfrissebb bejelentései, kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

ENSZkormányMagyarország
magyar

Hungary FM: Hungary Ready to Take Part in Joint Work for Genuine Reform of UN

Hungary has an interest in the survival and effective operation of the UN, therefore the government is ready to participate in joint work for a genuine and rapid reform of the organisation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said after his visit to New York on Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 06. 10:02
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The world organisation is facing serious challenges so its leaders should finally move out of their comfort zone if they want to save the institution, which is now the last truly universal, inclusive platform for East-West dialogue, the statement issued by the ministry quoted Hungary's foreign minister as saying after meeting Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Policy Guy Ryder.

Donald Trump's criticisms are justified, the UN is not functioning effectively today, in many cases it is obstructed by the liberal mainstream, so it often grows too independent of its member states rather than helping them,

the minister highlighted.

However, the situation can be remedied: we need to eliminate duplication and streamline the organisation, cut unnecessary costs, and focus on real global challenges,

he added. Hungary has an interest in the survival and effective operation of the UN, therefore the government is ready to participate in joint work for a genuine and rapid reform of the organisation, Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

Budapest has proven that the decentralization of the UN's operation is the right direction, there are several UN institutions operating effectively in Budapest, and we are ready to host even more,

he underlined.

But UN leaders cannot sit in the ivory tower in New York, change is truly needed now. Failure to understand this could permanently jeopardize this otherwise great international organization,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekHavas Henrik

Havas Henrik botrányos módon szállt bele Krug Emíliába

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Hol vannak ilyenkor a nőjogi szervezetek?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.