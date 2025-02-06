Hungary FM: Hungary Ready to Take Part in Joint Work for Genuine Reform of UN

The world organisation is facing serious challenges so its leaders should finally move out of their comfort zone if they want to save the institution, which is now the last truly universal, inclusive platform for East-West dialogue, the statement issued by the ministry quoted Hungary's foreign minister as saying after meeting Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Policy Guy Ryder.

Donald Trump's criticisms are justified, the UN is not functioning effectively today, in many cases it is obstructed by the liberal mainstream, so it often grows too independent of its member states rather than helping them,

the minister highlighted.

However, the situation can be remedied: we need to eliminate duplication and streamline the organisation, cut unnecessary costs, and focus on real global challenges,

he added. Hungary has an interest in the survival and effective operation of the UN, therefore the government is ready to participate in joint work for a genuine and rapid reform of the organisation, Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

Budapest has proven that the decentralization of the UN's operation is the right direction, there are several UN institutions operating effectively in Budapest, and we are ready to host even more,

he underlined.

But UN leaders cannot sit in the ivory tower in New York, change is truly needed now. Failure to understand this could permanently jeopardize this otherwise great international organization,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook)