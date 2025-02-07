PM Orban: Entire Soros Network Must Be Dismantled and Swept Away!

– "When there's trouble, one immediately thinks of their children and parents. This is likely why government measures typically focus on families with children and retirees," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program. "There are two groups that a civic, national-minded government must always keep in focus: families with children and retirees," Mr. Orban stressed. He explained that whenever the government has the means to do so, the first question is always what they can do for children and the elderly.

– "The government is motivated by respect and recognition in supporting those to whom we owe our present existence. When there is economic capacity, it is only natural to expand benefits for retirees," PM Orban said, reminding listeners that pensioners living in towns with fewer than 5,000 residents are eligible for a new home renovation support.

– "They also own houses, so they, too, can modernize, renovate, and sell their properties," PM Orban pointed out.

He noted that he saw surprising figures, as the program benefits approximately 600,000 people. It offers up to six million forints, with three million provided by the government and the remaining three million available as a loan.

According to the prime minister, 2025 will be a strong and prosperous year, allowing the government to create new opportunities that were previously out of reach.

So, pensioners can also receive three million forints from the government for home renovation purposes, and take out an additional three million as a loan for the same purpose.

The 13th-month pension cannot be a political issue

Regarding retirees' 13th-month bonus pension, PM Orban emphasized that it was difficult to understand why this has become a political issue. The issue is surrounded by ongoing political, international, and professional disputes, he noted, attributing the domestic political tension to the fact that the Gyurcsan government had rescinded this benefit, while the national government had reinstated it. PM Orban acknowledged that the benefit was originally introduced by left-wing governments, adding, hoever, that they later revoked it.

The left is now trying to justify its decision of abolishing this benefit, while Brussels has entered the debate by issuing economic suggestions that eventually become mandatory regulations and prerequisites to accessing financial resources.

One such recommendation is the elimination of the 13th-month pension. Brussels would rather divert these funds to speculators and banks, giving less to the people while handing more to financial investors. "The Hungarian government is resisting this. So far, we have won the battle. The 13th-month pension will soon be distributed to retirees—use it in good health!" PM Orban declared.

He also stated that while the left views villages as remnants of the past and outdated, the government sees them as opportunities. Support programs directed at small towns and villages are meant to harness these opportunities.

Regarding the new "workers' loan," Mr. Orban noted that nearly 10,000 people have already applied, giving young workers access to favorable loan options, in addition to students. He voiced his belief that the new support schemes launched this year have proven rather popular.

– "This applies to small businesses as well, as thousands have applied for the programs," Mr. Orban said, referencing the recently launched Sandor Demjan Program.

Trump shut down USAID, but Soros and his allies keep trying

Regarding the fact that the USAID program had been terminated, PM Orban underlined that Hungary was preparing for a major economic agreement with the United States.

Democrats destroyed our economic relations, which now require repair, so a large-scale action plan is underway.

Under Democratic governance, Chinese investments in Hungary surpassed American investments, Mr. Orban emphasized.

– "For those who enjoy 'peep shows,' enormous revelations are on the way, as Donald Trump is about to disclose who received funding from Democratic governments over the past years. The skeletons are tumbling out of the closet," Mr. Orban remarked. "The liberal-globalist elite used American taxpayers' money to finance their global political objectives, disguising it as aid but employing it as a political weapon," he added.

He continued, "Those who received U.S. government funds were also on Soros's payroll. They used these dual sources of funding for their anti-community, anti-family, pro-migration activities. Brussels supported them as well, giving them a third stream of financing."

– "They only promoted promoted issues tied to left-wing parties and sought to overthrow the government. This is how they made, and continue to make a living. These people are agents who do not serve their own country. Foreign-funded individuals and organizations are actively working to topple the government. For example, the publication Politico has received funding from multiple sources while constantly attacking Hungary over our stance against gender ideology, our rejection of migration, and our position on the Russia-Ukraine war," PM Orban explained.

"They must be swept away!"

In Hungarian domestic politics, figures like Peter Marki-Zay in the past and now Peter Magyar are being promoted as the next great promise. "Well, this has all been exposed. The Trump tornado is cleansing the scene, and the truth is coming to light. They need to invent a new conspiracy theory because the old ones turned out to be true," the prime minister pointed out.

Leftists have always denied the existence of the Soros Plan, Mr. Orban said, adding however that it has become reality: one million migrants arrive annually, and all those facilitating this have been rewarded financially.

He asserted that vast, targeted sums were funneled specifically into certain countries for political purposes, funding movements in Serbia and Slovakia. "Hungary's enemies make no secret of the fact that they want the same here. They will use every means available to install governments that serve their interests."

They must be swept away! The entire Soros network must be dismantled. Foreign money must not be used for political purposes in Hungary, and we will enforce this,

– the prime minister declared.

– "America and Hungary now have governments that uphold sovereignty as their highest value. There will be whining and wailing, but we must defend Hungarian sovereignty," Mr. Orban asserted.

He warned that if anyone believes that the migration pact forced upon us by Brussels can be altered through arguments and persuasion, they are wrong. The only way

to fight it is through strength and defiance.

He emphasized that paying migration penalties is still cheaper for Hungary than accepting migrants. He noted that Hungary was the first to rebel against the EU's migration policies, but now Poland, Germany, and Italy are also resisting.

– Germany's resistance is particularly strong. The country's leading opposition party, which will likely win the next election, has openly called for overriding Brussels' migration rules. To this, Germans responded with a resounding 'Finally!' But then, in a parliamentary vote, the proposal was rejected. This is not just a migration issue; it is a crisis of democracy," PM Orban remarked, expressing hope that Germans will correct this situation at the upcoming elections.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Fotó: PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)