PM Orban's Chief of Staff Presents Latest Decisions + Video

"At yesterday's government meeting, we discussed several proposals, one of the most important being related to pensioners," said Gergely Gulyas at the briefing. The minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized that the government remains committed to increasing the purchasing power of pensions.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

The minister recalled that the past 15 years have yielded significant results:

In 2010, the average pension was below 100,000 forints, whereas today, it stands at 242,300 forints, with the 13th-month pension playing a crucial role.

This year's payment of the 13th-month pension will be made on February 12 via bank transfer, while postal deliveries will take place in the following days. The total budget allocation for this benefit is 550 billion forints.

He also noted that the 13th-month pension is under continuous attacks, with both Brussels and the Tisza Party calling for changes, while the Gyurcsany government had previously abolished it. He pointed out that the OECD has also recommended limiting and reforming the 13th-month pension, but the government will not comply with this.

Expansion of rural home renovation scheme

The household utility cost reduction policy is perhaps the biggest help for pensioners, but for those living in small towns and villages, particularly in old "Kadar-style houses," the poor condition and insulation of buildings pose challenges,

he emphasized.

In response, the government is expanding the rural home renovation scheme to include pensioners.

"The state will cover half of the renovation costs up to a limit of 6 million forints, while the remaining amount can be financed through a 3 percent interest, state-subsidized loan. There are no restrictions on renovation goals, which can include energy efficiency upgrades or other improvements, he said.

Demjan Sandor program: first results visible

Regarding the Demjan Sandor program, Gergely Gulyas stated that the first results are already visible.

The workers' loan program has already received 9,000 applications, with the average loan amount being 3.9 million forints, meaning that most applicants are taking advantage of the maximum 4 million forint loan.

The minister noted that this year, benefits deposited on the Szechenyi recreation card (SZEP Card) can also be used for home renovations.

Additionally, the government has launched a 9-billion-forint program titled "Every business should have its own website", aimed at enhancing the digital presence of businesses and enabling them to open new sales channels to attract customers.

Rakosrendezo: the capital's company assumes all obligations

The minister disclosed that a government decree will be published today regarding the Budapesti Kozmuvek Nonprofit Zrt, the capital's company, regarding the preemption of the brownfield area in Rakosrendezo, Budapest's 14th district.

The minister explained that the company owned by the municipality of Budapest expressed its intention to exercise preemption of the Rakosrendezo area. The government looked at this legal issue for clarification. the company has taken on all necessary obligations. In the legal review, the company's statement to undertake all necessary obligations provided assistance.

Gergely Gulyas stated:

the government acknowledges the capital's right to preemption, meaning that Budapest is now mandated to pay the purchase price as per the contract. The area must also be cleaned up, and from now the capital is responsible for these obligations, as well as for development opportunities.

In response to a journalist' question regarding skyscrapers, he recalled that Construction Minister Janos Lazar stated last week that none will be built in Budapest, adding that the Mol Tower was built when the 90-meter restriction was not yet in force.

Higher wages arriving

Increases in both the minimum wage and skilled worker minimum wage will be seen in the payments arriving in the coming days, said Eszter Vitalyos, government spokeswoman. After the increase this January, teachers will also receive higher salaries in the coming days, which affects 143 thousand employees; the government will increase their salaries by 22.1 percent this year.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

Water management workers have also received their first higher wages, with an average increase of 30 percent.

Over the past period, nurseries and kindergartens have been developed with 3 billion forints, and over 8 billion forints has been allocated to schools, including the renovation of Dunaujvaros University’s main building.

Significant progress has also been made in the field of urban and rural development, with more tan 6.8 billion forints in investment, she added.

Situation in Poland is worrying

In response to a journalist's question, Gergely Gulyas said that Poland's rule of law issue is a matter of concern. He added that if someone looks at the facts of what happened in Poland and apply them to another country, they will realize that they have been unacceptable so far. After the Polish government's enumeration of planned measures to address the rule of law issue, the EU funds withheld due to the rule of law were unlocked.



Written law in the European Union means much less than it did in the Soviet Union,

he remarked.

Regrettable Ukrainian secret service operation is regrettable

Commenting on the Ukrainian secret service operation, Gergely Gulyas called it very unfortunate that Ukraine, which seeks alliances, would allow such actions.

Such an action has a significantly negative impact on bilateral relations,

he added.

A journalist recalled to the minister that a poll showed that 65-70 percent of Hungarians were in a mood for a change of government, but Google showed that interest in Peter Magyar's party was declining. In response, Gergely Gulyas pointed out that

the Hungarian voters evaluate the work of the government with their votes, and the results of the by-elections prove this.

Brussels finances NGOs

Responding to a question from Magyar Nemzet, Gulyas mentioned that many things previously dismissed as conspiracy theories have later been proven true. The European Commission has funded NGOs that are willing to protest against the European Parliament and oppose certain decisions, he pointed out. These NGOs are active in Serbia and Slovakia. He stressed that it is in Hungary's interest to have stable and reliable governments in the region.

"Every time a Democratic administration backed by Soros's network loses in Washington, many move their headquarters to Brussels. Now that aid programs have been stopped in the US, even more people will be scrambling for money in Brussels," he said.

In response to another question from Magyar Nemzet, the minister also commented on the Democracy Shield special committee established in the European Parliament, whose vice-chairman is Csaba Molnar of the opposition Democratic Coalition while the Patriots' MEP is not elected even when the rules would require it. In this context, Gergely Gulyas pointed out:

the only thing democracy has to do with this matter is that the representatives are at least elected in their own country. This committee is useless and expensive.

When asked about Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip, the minister stressed that the Hungarian government is aware of its own diplomatic weight and does not want to get involved in the reorganization of the Middle East.

Brussels supports the opposition

On the protests in Slovakia and Serbia, he recalled that Brussels has openly said that it would like to see a different government here in Hungary, that is, it supports the opposition. Gergely Gulyas stated that he hopes that the civil society organizations working for the opposition are aware that the political forces behind the Hungarian government are stable and cannot be compared to the two neighboring states.

The government is open to negotiations

When asked whether the government would negotiate with the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK) about its planned demonstration, the minister stressed that the government is open to negotiations, but the MOK is engaged in political activity.

If there is an area where significant progress has been made in terms of salaries, it is healthcare, and the elimination of gratuity payments is a major achievement in whitening the sector,

he emphasized.

Gergely Gulyas also addressed the situation of the Roma population in Hungary, emphasizing that significant changes have taken place since 2010. He pointed out that unemployment among them was much higher back then. Today, more than half of both Roma men and women are employed, he highlighted.

There is no other solution: we must provide education opportunities and jobs,

he stated, adding that while donating is good, it is not a long-term solution. "Instead of aid, we must offer opportunities and employment. This remains the government's policy."

In response to a journalist's question, Gergely Gulyas acknowledged that the Hungarian State Treasury (MAK) has been delayed in transferring the 50,000 forint (about 124 euro) nursery subsidy payments, as well as other regular disbursements. The minister stated that the problem is at the treasury end, and that the government apologizes for the delay. He added that the treasury has been instructed to urgently settle all outstanding payments.



Investigation into Peter Magyar’s fake news case still ongoing

Gulyas also touched on the ongoing national security investigation into Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s dissemination of the false information stating the landing of the deposed Syrian dictator in Budapest. He confirmed that the investigation is still underway and urged that its findings be made fully public once available.

Measures for Secure Water Supply and the Homokhatsag Project

Gulyas highlighted various measures taken to ensure a more stable water supply. He noted that the Homokhatsag region faces significant challenges, and fully addressing all related water management expectations would require trillions of forints. A project aimed at improving water supply in the region is currently in progress, funded by both domestic and EU sources.

Viktor Orban to Meet AfD Leader Alice Weidel

A journalist asked about Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s upcoming meeting with Alice Weidel, leader of Germany's AfD (Alternative for Germany). Gulyas commented that while the Hungarian government does not align with many of AfD’s statements, if the chancellor candidate of a German party polling over 20% requests a meeting, PM Orban is open to it.

In the short term, I do not see the possibility of AfD joining the Patriots for Europe EP group,

he added.

Hungarian Legal Protections Comparable to the Istanbul Convention



Responding to a question about the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, Gulyas asserted that Hungarian law already contains all necessary protections equivalent to those in the convention. However, he stated that the government is not open to recognizing gender identity instead of biological sex, which is a fundamental part of the agreement.

If I had to vote on it, I would vote no because of the gender-related provisions,

he noted.

The minister also emphasized that judicial independence is fully guaranteed in Hungary, to a greater extent than in many other European countries.

Immeasurable damage by the European Commission

The minister addressed Dutch media reports claiming that the European Commission secretly funded NGOs to influence their countries' MEPs on environmental issues. He suggested that such actions contributed to disregarding farmers' demands and trade concerns.

The European Commission has caused immeasurable damage by forcing an absurd, extreme green agenda onto European countries. Even within the European Parliament, a broad consensus has emerged that this is intolerable,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Eszter Vitalyos, government spokeswoman, and Gergely Gulyas, minister heading the Prime Minister's Office (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)