PM Orban Expressed His Condolences After Munich Attack

Prime Minister Orban posted a message on X, expressing his condolences to the people of Germany and the German Chancellor.

2025. 02. 14. 9:03
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
I would like to express my deepest condolences to Chancellor Scholz and to the people of Germany following today's heinous attack in Munich. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims,

– Hungary's prime minister wrote in his post.

