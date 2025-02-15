EurópaMenczer Tamáspolitika
Tamas Menczer: Immigration Costs Lives

Terror! Terror attacks occur in Germany almost every month. The latest vehicular attack happened just yesterday in downtown Munich. Dead, injured, grieving families, people in shock - Tamás Menczer wrote on his social media.

2025. 02. 15. 10:37
Tamas Menczer (Photo: KKM)
This is immigration. The victims' families and those injured have every right to ask: why is this happening to us? The answer is simple: because their politicians have failed, because their politicians support immigration and did not protect them, and because Brussels is also pro-immigration,

– the politician stated.

He emphasized that

Brussels is punishing us for saying no to immigration, fining us one million euros per day. They ae blackmailing us, punishing us and pressuring us - but we stand firm. Because those who let in the immigrants are paying with human lives. Immigration costs lives. Manfred Weber wants to bring immigrants into Europe with the migration pact, and Peter Magyar also voted for it, the Tisza Party voted for it, too. But we rejected it. The fight continues!

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer (Photo: KKM)

