Tamas Menczer: Immigration Costs Lives

Brussels is punishing us for saying no to immigration, fining us one million euros per day. They ae blackmailing us, punishing us and pressuring us - but we stand firm. Because those who let in the immigrants are paying with human lives. Immigration costs lives. Manfred Weber wants to bring immigrants into Europe with the migration pact, and Peter Magyar also voted for it, the Tisza Party voted for it, too. But we rejected it. The fight continues!