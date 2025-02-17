The bureaucrats in Brussels and the pro-war politicians refuse to recognize, let alone admit, their mistakes. Brussels wants to prolong the war, pour even more money into it, and even finance it on America’s behalf. This is absolutely outrageous! On top of that, Brussels wants to bring Ukraine into the European Union – something that is simply unacceptable! It is unacceptable because Ukraine is not fit for EU membership and does not meet the necessary criteria. It is unacceptable because the rights of the Hungarian national community in Transcarpathia are not being respected.