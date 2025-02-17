Tamas Menczer: Ukraine Should Not Join the EU

Should Ukraine join NATO? Should Ukraine join the EU? No, it should not! The Trump administration has made it clear: Ukraine’s NATO membership is not a realistic prospect. The Trump administration has also stated unequivocally that Ukraine will not regain all its occupied territories. Donald Trump wants negotiations and peace. Trump stands on the foundation of common sense and reality – unlike Brussels!
– wrote Tamas Menczer in a social media post. He added:
The bureaucrats in Brussels and the pro-war politicians refuse to recognize, let alone admit, their mistakes. Brussels wants to prolong the war, pour even more money into it, and even finance it on America’s behalf. This is absolutely outrageous! On top of that, Brussels wants to bring Ukraine into the European Union – something that is simply unacceptable! It is unacceptable because Ukraine is not fit for EU membership and does not meet the necessary criteria. It is unacceptable because the rights of the Hungarian national community in Transcarpathia are not being respected.
– The politician went on to stress:
And it is also unacceptable because Ukraine’s EU membership would have extremely severe and negative financial consequences. For example, agricultural subsidies – i.e. Hungarian farmers’ money – would immediately be funneled to Ukraine. Our position is simple and crystal clear: Hungary comes first!
Cover photo: Fidesz–KDNP Communications Director Tamas Menczer (Source: KKM)