This is Germany: Terror, Murders, Hit-and-Runs, Stabbings…

Germany was once a great country, but immigration has destroyed it, Tamas Menczer wrote on his social media page. The Fidesz–KDNP communications director highlighted:

A few weeks ago, a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man who tried to protect him were the victims of an attack in Aschaffenburg. For me, as someone with Swabian roots on my mother’s side, it is especially painful to see this.

He added that more than two-thirds of Germans—69%—are fed up with immigration.

"Yet their pro-immigration politicians refuse to change. The pro-immigration German politicians have betrayed Germany and the German people. Repeatedly," he stated.

For these politicians, immigrants come first, not the German people. As long as Viktor Orban leads Hungary, this will never happen here! In Hungary, Hungarian people come first—they are the most important, especially when it comes to security,

Menczer emphasized.

"We want to preserve Hungary as a Hungarian country. And Germany also deserves leaders who stand on the foundation of common sense and protect the German people," the communications director concluded.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz-KDNP communications director, speaking at the inauguration of the Kemenes Confectionery Manufactory Kft. plant in Paty on January 21, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)