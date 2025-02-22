This is What the Brussels Grand Coalition Is Trying to Hide

The Fidesz MEP has begun exposing the issue in Brussels: despite Weber-led grand coalition's decision, which allows the Patriots for Europe group to review only two (!) funding contracts, Domotor has launched a series of data requests as a private citizen. He believes that the exposure of the Hungary-bashing Frans Timmermans—who has secretly funneled millions of euros to pseudo-civil organizations to protest for Brussels’s interests and topple national governments—is just "the tip of the iceberg." The MEP also addressed the challenges posed by the Tisza Party, asserting:

"In Hungary’s history, there has never been majority support for those tailoring their politics to foreign expectations, and there won’t be one now either," he stated.

"Through USAID, $34 million was spent on only Politico, the Brussels mouthpiece, alone. This is a staggering amount. In return, the paper even congratulated Brussels leaders on their birthdays," he remarked. the MEP added that it’s "very revealing that many activist groups around the world are suddenly facing operational difficulties or suspending activities when U.S. government funding ceases"—proof, in his view, that "without direct political financing, these organizations aren’t viable."

Brussels doesn’t know what transparency is

In response to questions from interviewer Gergely Huth, Domotor highlighted the hypocrisy of the Brussels elite: "While they constantly accuse the Hungarian government of corruption and a lack of transparency, they refuse to put corruption scandals like Timmermans’s or the USAID case on the European Parliament’s agenda."

Remarkably, the Weber-led coalition has ensured that signed contracts remain confidential. Access is limited by number of committee seats, allowing the Patriots for Europe group to view just two agreements." Domotor noted the contrast: "Hungarian ministries must publish every contract weekly, prompting public debates on spending. Imagine the outrage if Hungary's MP Akos Hadhazy could only review one contract!

He vowed not to let the matter rest, continuing to file data requests as an EU citizen despite the "shockingly and perhaps uncoincidentally very user-unfriendly" European Commission data portal.

"We’ve seen interference happen before, and it will only intensify by 2026."

With 15 years of experience exposing foreign interference, Domotor wasn’t surprised by the networks forming around the Tisza Party. Yet, he warned that pressure is mounting:

"In the run up to the 2026 elections, this trend won’t decrease—it’ll strengthen. In 2022, it was a huge scandal when the opposition received the equivalent of 4.5 billion forints (over 11 million euros) from abroad. We’re talking about much more money now, and unlike Washington, Brussels isn’t backing down—they’re ramping up the pressure." He emphasized the stakes: "This isn’t your average, regularly held domestic election. It’s about our economic and political independence. This is no abstraction: if Hungary goes down the wrong path, Hungarian families will pay the price."

"They never had a majority and won’t have one now"

Commenting on the Tisza Party’s "very strange congress," where party chief Peter Magyar spoke of patriotism while "agents of foreign interests stood on his stage," Domotor admitted:

I listened to only part of the speech but couldn’t finish—it was so disturbing. He uses the same tone now that he used when speaking about his wife in the past—something I found shocking.

"I had met him only a few times and remember being repulsed by how he talked of her. Perhaps it was a foreshadowing of what came out later in the revealed audio recordings. I’m not one to sit through his speeches. What matters is what he does, and that’s completely contrary to his words. His life contradicts his claims."

When asked if the Fidesz party has a response, an antidote to what's happening politically, the politician asserted:

We always have and always will. Not just because we’ll put in the work but because of our conviction: Hungary has never showed majority support for those catering to foreign interests, and it won’t now, either. They didn’t have a majority before, and I don't think they'll have one in the future.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI)