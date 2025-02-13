State Secretary Levente Magyar recently returned from Kyiv, where he sought an explanation from the Ukrainian leadership regarding a smear campaign against Hungary that, according to intelligence reports, is being carried out with Ukrainian support.

Mr. Magyar stated that he is awaiting an explanation from the Ukrainian side regarding this operation but believes that little clarification will be forthcoming. At the same time, he emphasized that if this is indeed the case, Hungary will have no choice but to implement the countermeasures it has already indicated.

The government official also addressed a series of discriminatory measures affecting the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia since 2014, which he said have placed the Hungarian community in an even worse situation than during Soviet times.

This is clearly unacceptable for Budapest, as we feel a responsibility for all Hungarian communities beyond our borders. If any of our communities are subjected to such forms of discrimination—especially in the 21st century—we must take action against these injustices,

– he stated.

Mr. Magyar noted that for ten years, Ukraine has found no solution to the issue of Hungarian-language rights in Ukraine. Now, in addition to this unresolved matter, there is also the financing of activities against the Hungarian government. He made it clear that if these two issues are not resolved within a reasonable time frame, Hungary will have to return to its previous policy of blocking Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration process, including its negotiations with the EU.

Speaking on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, the state secretary also discussed the vast amounts of money flowing into Ukraine, noting that not all of it is going toward the front lines, military efforts, or war expenditures. Instead, he said, it is visibly present in the country’s economy, with tangible signs of its impact. He argued that a significant portion of the financial aid is "being absorbed into Ukraine’s war-time economy and is also reflected in domestic consumption:"

Stores offer an incredible range of products, and in many ways, downtown Kyiv exudes an astonishing sense of prosperity.

Mr. Magyar emphasized that no one hold this against the Ukrainian people, as "they're paying a horrific price for the geopolitical battle taking place over their heads and with the involvement of their leadership." He also noted that since the outbreak of the war, Hungary has provided Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees with all possible humanitarian assistance. Nevertheless, he said, there have been ongoing attempts to provoke Hungary into becoming involved in the conflict - attempts that Hungary continues to resist.

Mr. Magyar described the recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "huge breakthrough," because "the two leaders have shared ideas regarding the path to peace." He emphasized that Hungary has long advocated for such negotiations, but this was not possible under the previous U.S. administration. Now, he said, there is every reason to hope that peace is "within arm’s reach."

