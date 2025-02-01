Viktor Orban: 4th CPAC Hungary Kicks Off Soon

The Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with the leader of CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference). Commenting on the meeting, he wrote on social media:
Matt Schlapp and I have been working for many years to strengthen Hungarian–American relations. Our work has finally come to fruition: the age of patriots is here.
And there's more to come: On May 29-30, Hungary will once again host the global conservative gathering—the fourth CPAC Hungary.
Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) welcomes Matt Schlapp, President of the CPAC Foundation (Photo: released by the Prime Minister's Press Office,AFP)