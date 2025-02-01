Rendkívüli

Elfogta a rendőrség a robbantásokkal fenyegető fiatalt + videó

Orbán ViktorCPAC HungaryMatt Schlap
magyar

Viktor Orban: 4th CPAC Hungary Kicks Off Soon

The Hungarian prime minister announced on social media the date of the next gathering of patriots.

Edmár Attila
2025. 02. 01. 11:03
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) welcomes Matt Schlapp, President of the CPAC Foundation (Photo: released by the Prime Minister's Press Office,AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with the leader of CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference). Commenting on the meeting, he wrote on social media:

Matt Schlapp and I have been working for many years to strengthen Hungarian–American relations. Our work has finally come to fruition: the age of patriots is here.

 

And there's more to come: On May 29-30, Hungary will once again host the global conservative gathering—the fourth CPAC Hungary.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) welcomes Matt Schlapp, President of the CPAC Foundation (Photo: released by the Prime Minister's Press Office,AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

idezojelekPongrátz Gergely

Isten nyugtassa!

Meghalt Varga János, az 1956-os forradalom Corvin közi harcosa.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.