Hungary FM: As Long As the Rights of the Hungarian Community in Transcarpathia Is Not Restored, Progress in Ukraine's EU Accession Is Out of Question

"Today, I consulted by phone with my new Austrian counterpart about the continued violations of the rights of the Hungarian community living in Transcarpathia and Ukraine's integration efforts," Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page. Hungary's minister of foreign affair and trade stated:

I greatly appreciate Beate Meinl-Reisinger's willingness to help, but the situation remains unchanged, and despite repeated promises and fine words, the Ukrainian government refuses to return the Hungarian community's rights taken away in 2015.

He stressed that

this is completely unacceptable and contrary to common European rules and values. So while this sad situation persists, any progress in Ukraine's European Union accession talks is out of question.

Peter Szijjarto said he and his Austrian counterpart also exchanged views regarding Pride marches.

We established that we hold totally opposing views on this issue, and I told my colleague that the protection of children is an absolute priority in Hungary and that we seek to meet the expectations of the Hungarian people rather than the expectations of other countries' governments,

the minister stated.

