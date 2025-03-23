UkrajnaEU-csatlakozásSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: As Long As the Rights of the Hungarian Community in Transcarpathia Is Not Restored, Progress in Ukraine's EU Accession Is Out of Question

Hungary's foreign affairs minister consulted with his Austrian counterpart.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 23. 10:31
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Today, I consulted by phone with my new Austrian counterpart about the continued violations of the rights of the Hungarian community living in Transcarpathia and Ukraine's integration efforts," Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page. Hungary's minister of foreign affair and trade stated:

I greatly appreciate Beate Meinl-Reisinger's willingness to help, but the situation remains unchanged, and despite repeated promises and fine words, the Ukrainian government refuses to return the Hungarian community's rights taken away in 2015.

He stressed that

this is completely unacceptable and contrary to common European rules and values. So while this sad situation persists, any progress in Ukraine's European Union accession talks is out of question.

Peter Szijjarto said he and his Austrian counterpart also exchanged views regarding Pride marches.

We established that we hold totally opposing views on this issue, and I told my colleague that the protection of children is an absolute priority in Hungary and that we seek to meet the expectations of the Hungarian people rather than the expectations of other countries' governments,

the minister stated.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekHeti hetes

Reszkess, Orbán! Gálvölgyi és Hernádi akcióba lendült, bevetették a nehéztüzérséget

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Nincsenek véletlenek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.