Hungary FM: Brussels Seeks to Bypass Hungary

The Hungarian government holds a clear position that the war in Ukraine can only be stopped through negotiations. However, such negotiations first require a ceasefire, followed by a U.S.-Russia agreement, Peter Szijjarto told Irish journalist Chay Bowes in a recent interview, which aired on Russia's RT news channel. According to Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade, pro-war politicians in Brussels have no interest in ending the hostilities, as doing so would draw attention to their own flawed political decisions.

Answering questions from Irish journalist Chay Bowes, Peter Szijjarto shared his views on the Russia-Ukraine war (Source: Facebook/Chay Bowes).

According to FM Szijjarto, Brussels Seeks to Bypass Hungary

Hungary's foreign minister emphasized that Hungary’s current pro-peace stance places it in the minority within the European Union.

"These political leaders have pursued a very poor strategy since the war broke out. This strategy has caused great dangers and considerable harm to Europe, both in terms of security and the economy," he said.

He argued that the sooner the war ends, the sooner Brussels leaders will have to explain to their voters why they kept supporting a failed strategy. This is why they are trying to push Hungary out of the decision-making processes.

There are certain matters in the European Union that require unanimous decisions. This is what the treaties and European agreements stipulate. And, of course, those who claim to be the champions of liberal democracy are now looking for ways to bypass and circumvent these European regulations and treaties,

– the foreign minister said.

My full interview with Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó@FM_Szijjarto puts Hungarys case on Ukraine, Energy and Society unapologetically and logically. Yet again, it seems common sense in Euope has a Hungarian accent



Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/uxcyeUMnQM — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) March 22, 2025

Those in the Pro-War camp Fear Peace, Says Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Brussels leaders fear that once the war ends, they will be held accountable, because the failed strategy that they represented in recent years will become evident.

He argued that Hungary’s position is being isolated precisely because it calls for peace.

According to the Mr. Szijjarto, the leaderf of the European Union are unable to accept that there is a right-wing government based on Christian values that is successful and refuses to blindly follow every directive from Brussels.

Brussels cannot stomach the fact that there is a right-wing, patriotic, conservative government that bases its political strategy on Christian values. This openly contradicts the liberal mainstream, refuses to echo Brussels' narrative day after day, and yet remains successful,

– he stated.

Trump’s Taking Office Created a New Situation

In the interview, FM Szijjarto emphasized that with Donald Trump’s inauguration, “everything has changed.” He noted a stark contrast between the previous U.S. administration, which supported the continuation of the war, and the current president, who stands on the side of peace.

"We greatly appreciate the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia. We hope they will be successful,” he said.

According to the Mr. Szijjarto, good U.S.-Russia relations are beneficial for global security, whereas tensions between the two countries have the opposite effect on world stability. He also pointed out that while Hungary approaches energy issues pragmatically and based on geographic realities, others take an ideological approach, which he deems entirely misguided.

Ideology and press statements cannot heat homes or meet economic demands,

– he said. He added that Russia has been a reliable energy source, whereas some neighboring countries have not proven to be dependable transit partners. He called attacks on the Friendship oil pipeline and the TurkStream pipeline unacceptable.

The Attacks are Not New, Just More Visible

According to FM Peter Szijjarto, political and economic attacks against Hungary have been ongoing for 15 years, but the current circumstances have made them more visible. He said he sees a similar approach being taken against Serbia, where street protests are being organized, and external interference is taking place. In his view, the goal is the same: to destabilize sovereign national governments. However, he underscored that the Hungarian government remains committed to making decisions based on national interests.

We will always follow our national interests. We will always act according to our own national interests, as we have done so far,

– he declared.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)