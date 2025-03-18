Hungary FM: Path Forced by Brussels Is Ruinous to Bloc's Economy and Security

Peter Szijjarto attended the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where the main agenda item was the Russia-Ukraine war. At the subsequent press conference, he highlighted that Brussels is preparing a financial aid package of at least 20 billion euros for Ukraine.

Brussels and the majority of member states have decided to follow a path that would bring lasting ruin to the continent's economy and security,

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Brussels on Monday.

This direction, which is being forced here, means supplying even more weapons to Ukraine using European taxpayers' money; maintaining the Ukrainian state with European funds; admitting Ukraine to the European Union fast without requiring the conditions that Western Balkan countries must meet; continuously supporting pro-war initiatives in London and Paris; spending money on ongoing technological investments in Ukraine's military industry; and approving further sanction packages,

he pointed out. Peter Szijjarto stressed that Hungary will not support any proposal that would prolong the war.

Looking at the current geopolitical landscape, we can see that Brussels is becoming increasingly isolated, as the rest of the world genuinely seeks peace, while Brussels continues to hold an extremely pro-war stance,

he remarked.

We will not let ourselves be dragged into this, and we will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to be used for financing arms deliveries to Ukraine. Instead, we support peace negotiations,

Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

During the meeting, the minister also took a stand in defense of the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. He stressed that the systematic violation of the rights of the Hungarian community living in Transcarpathia has been ongoing in Ukraine for ten years.

As long as there is a national government in Hungary, we will stand as firmly as possible in favor of restoring the rights of the Hungarians in Transcarpathia.

Hungary's foreign minister also addressed Ukraine’s accession to the European Union:

Whether Ukraine can become a member of the European Union will be decided by the Hungarian people in an indicative vote that will take place soon in Hungary,

he said, adding that

in the European Union, and of course in NATO as well, unanimous approval from the member states is required for new admissions.

He also spoke about Hungary's energy supply concerns, stating that a trilateral meeting on this issue was recently held between the European Commission, Ukraine, and Hungary.

I believe it is a legitimate expectation that Ukraine should not put Hungary's energy supply at risk

he stated, adding that

this requires ensuring that the energy infrastructure bringing gas or crude oil to Hungary is not attacked. I believe this is an entirely legitimate expectation on Hungary’s part, and we will continue to uphold this expectation in the future.



Regarding relations with the United States, Peter Szijjarto expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for "freezing USAID funds."

According to him, the funds disbursed by USAID provided the financial basis for massive political corruption and foreign interference in Hungary.

Finally, he warned Brussels to do everything possible to avert a trade war with the United States.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)