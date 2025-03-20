PM Orban Supports Independent European Defense

Speaking ahead of the Patriots for Europe group summit in Brussels on March 19, 2025, Viktor Orban reiterated Hungary’s stance. He expressed support for military development to strengthen European security but insisted that each member state should fund its own share.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to the press upon arriving for the Patriots for Europe group meeting ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on March 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

The question is: Where will the money come from? Our proposal is that every country should contribute from its own budget, rather than relying on joint EU borrowing. We do not want to take on shared debt with anyone,

he stated.

PM Orban confirmed that Hungary is financially prepared to meet its obligations independently. The meeting also addressed Ukraine’s potential EU membership, which the Hungarian prime minister strongly opposed. He highlighted the economic burden the war has already placed on Hungary and warned that Ukraine’s accession would mean additional severe costs.

Over the past three years, the war has cost Hungarian families 2.5 million forints each (about 6300 euros). The immediate direct cost of Ukraine’s EU membership would mean 500,000 forints (about 1300 euros) per family in the first year alone. We are not willing to take on this burden and will stand firm on our position,

the prime minister declared.



PM Orban: Trump is the Key to Peace

At the Brussels press conference, Viktor Orban stressed that the European Union must support U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace efforts.

This is what we need to do—nothing more. If there is anyone on Earth who can bring peace right now, it is the president of the United States,

he said. Mr Orban also warned that the war has had devastating consequences for Europe not only morally, but also economically: raising energy prices, increasing national debt, and limiting export opportunities. Additionally, he mentioned that several EU countries are pushing to reform the Bloc’s system of handling illegal migration.

Tomorrow morning, there will be an openly coordinated effort, led by the Italians, aimed at curbing illegal migration into the EU,

Orban said. The upcoming summit is expected to feature heated debates on migration policy, as some member states are pushing for stricter measures while others insist on maintaining the current redistribution system.

