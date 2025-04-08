árrésstopmagyar vásárlóvásárlók
Hungarians Reveal What They Think About Margin Caps

Shoppers shared their experiences in the government’s video.

2025. 04. 08. 14:34
Prices have fallen significantly since the profit margin cap came into effect on March 17 (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
"Margarine has definitely become cheaper. I found it outrageous when the price was raised to 950 forints, but now I think this shop is selling it for around 600 forints,” said one customer. In the video commissioned by the government of Hungary, another shopper said that butter has always been part of their shopping basket, previously costing 1,500 forints, but thanks to the margin cap, the price has dropped to 1,000 forints.

I think it’s good. I can buy more with the money I have,

noted one woman, who also revealed that she’s sure she’ll be able to save money on regularly purchased items like dairy products or baked goods.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

