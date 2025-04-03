The leaked internal document of the European People's Party outlines strict guidelines for its members, including Hungary’s Tisza Party. The document instructs those in its ranks to follow Manfred Weber’s political lead, or face repercussions, Fanni Lajko told Magyar Nemzet.

The document essentially pressures MEPs to adopt the EPP’s political positions, which means two things: an oath of loyalty to supporting Ukraine and a continuation of the so-called 'rule-of-law' witch hunt against patriotic-minded national governments—even at the cost of undermining national interests in key EU institutions,

Lajko said.

The leaked regulations threaten MEPs with consequences if they deviate from the party line. They could be denied speaking opportunities in the European Parliament, or lose key positions such as rapporteur roles on major issues.

This type of party discipline is crucial for effective parliamentary presence, especially given the growing strength of the patriotic Right," Lajko added. "Manfred Weber and his party are well aware of this, which is why they demand complete voting unity—even though MEPs technically cannot be forced to vote a certain way.

the analyst explained.

Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party MEPs consistently avoid taking a clear stance on politically sensitive issues. "They take part in debates but never vote," she pointed out.

Despite not explicitly voting 'yes' on Ukraine-related decisions, their actions speak for themselves: They don T-shirts depicting the Ukrainian flag to European Parliament sessions, and Magyar's name was listed as a sponsor of a pro-war resolution, though he later requested his name be removed.

she said.

Peter Magyar, as an EPP member, is clearly pursuing politics aligned with Brussels,

Lajko stressed.

Manfred Weber made it clear last year that only parties that fully support Ukraine’s EU accession, weapons shipments, and continued EU taxpayer funding will be allowed in the EPP. The EPP expects full compliance in punishing patriotic-minded national governments that prioritize their own countries' interests over Brussels’ directives. Peter Magyar has willingly joined this camp, Lajko explained. "If they don’t follow the EPP’s agenda, their operation within the European Parliament will be restricted."

Moreover, the Tisza Party relies heavily on the EPP for financial support. If they step out of line, they could lose this funding,

Lajko remarked.

She argued that Magyar and his Tisza Party are fulfilling EPP expectations: submitting to Brussels’s political agenda. The EPP's rules not only force them to support Ukraine’s accession but also to continue legal actions against national governments—effectively blocking national interests from being represented in EU institutions.

Magyar tries to spin this as giving up just 'a little bit' of sovereignty. But the reality is simple: they cannot claim to represent national interests while actively working to weaken national sovereignty. They are in lockstep with the Brussels elite and going against Hungary's national interests,

the expert concluded.

Lajko acknowledged that party discipline is normal and expected in a political group but emphasized that dissent cannot be sanctioned in a manner that prevents the representation of member's national interests. If party discipline forces politicians to undermine national sovereignty, it contradicts both democracy and the EU’s founding principles. Peter Magyar and his party don’t seem to mind this at all. After all, Manfred Weber is their biggest campaign manager and supporter," the analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.

