Austria Passes Law Targeting Islam

The provincial parliament of Lower Austria held a separate vote on changes to be implemented in nurseries, which were supported by both the Greens and the NEOS party. Starting September 1, the legal obligation for parents of nursery children to cooperate with educational institutions will be expanded. Repeated breaches, such as refusing to attend mandatory parent-teacher meetings, could result in fines of up to €2,500, the international V4NA news agency highligts.

The legislative package also includes a ban on face and body coverings for public servants. Alongside previous objectives, the state constitution will now explicitly incorporate democratic values, as well as local traditions and customs.

The Cross Will Remain in Classrooms

– “The action plan protects our children, women, and families, who want to live in freedom, safety, and peace, without Islamist influence. We do not need an imported culture war in our classrooms,” explained Udo Landbauer, the provincial vice-president of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), adding that

the amendment to the law takes a clear stance against those who reject integration, and this is the first time such action has been taken. The cross will remain in classrooms. Our children are growing up in Lower Austria, not in Afghanistan. Those who cannot accept this have no place here. On this issue, there can be no compromise

The Social Democratic Party (SPO) also approved the amendments after, by its own account, it had “fought for new wording until the last moment” during negotiations with the Austrian People’s Party (OVP) over changes to the state constitution. - “A tolerant society must clearly distance itself from all intolerant individuals,” SPO's provincial party chairman, Sven Hergovich, emphasized.

NEOS dismissed the legislation as a political show, while the Greens stated that – aside from the provisions related to nurseries – the contents of the law “do not reflect reality.”

Lawmakers also adopted an additional motion, calling on the federal government to introduce a constitutional law banning the wearing of headscarves by girls under the age of 14, and to strengthen parental involvement in schools.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP)