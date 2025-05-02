Rendkívüli

Az Egyesült Államok kilép az ukrajnai béketárgyalásból

törvényiszlámAlsó-Ausztria
magyar

Austria Passes Law Targeting Islam

The provincial parliament of Lower Austria has passed a legislative package aimed at countering radical Islam, expanding – as of September 1– cooperation obligations for parents of nursery-age children.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 05. 02. 14:29
Three Muslim women wearing headscarves are walking in downtown Cottbus (Photo: AFP, Patrick Pleul)
Three Muslim women wearing headscarves are walking in downtown Cottbus (Photo: AFP, Patrick Pleul)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The provincial parliament of Lower Austria held a separate vote on changes to be implemented in nurseries, which were supported by both the Greens and the NEOS party. Starting September 1, the legal obligation for parents of nursery children to cooperate with educational institutions will be expanded. Repeated breaches, such as refusing to attend mandatory parent-teacher meetings, could result in fines of up to €2,500, the international V4NA news agency highligts.

The legislative package also includes a ban on face and body coverings for public servants. Alongside previous objectives, the state constitution will now explicitly incorporate democratic values, as well as local traditions and customs.

 

The Cross Will Remain in Classrooms

– “The action plan protects our children, women, and families, who want to live in freedom, safety, and peace, without Islamist influence. We do not need an imported culture war in our classrooms,” explained Udo Landbauer, the provincial vice-president of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), adding that 

the amendment to the law takes a clear stance against those who reject integration, and this is the first time such action has been taken. The cross will remain in classrooms. Our children are growing up in Lower Austria, not in Afghanistan. Those who cannot accept this have no place here. On this issue, there can be no compromise

The Social Democratic Party (SPO) also approved the amendments after, by its own account, it had “fought for new wording until the last moment” during negotiations with the Austrian People’s Party (OVP) over changes to the state constitution. - “A tolerant society must clearly distance itself from all intolerant individuals,” SPO's provincial party chairman, Sven Hergovich, emphasized.

NEOS dismissed the legislation as a political show, while the Greens stated that – aside from the provisions related to nurseries – the contents of the law “do not reflect reality.”

Lawmakers also adopted an additional motion, calling on the federal government to introduce a constitutional law banning the wearing of headscarves by girls under the age of 14, and to strengthen parental involvement in schools.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekBiden

A bideni, pressmani örökség eltörlése

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Leáldozott a globalista destabilizációs kísérletek korszakának.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.