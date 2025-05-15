Liberal EP Proposal Defeated: Brussels Will Not Continue Funding NGOs

According to the statement sent to MTI, the Hungarian representative emphasized:

Transparency is important to us, but this proposal served a completely different purpose: left-wing MEPs were trying to create new funding channels in Brussels for organizations 'struggling' due to the withdrawal of USAID funds.

Erno Schaller-Baross on the right (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Schaller-Baross continued:

“Wednesday’s vote made it clear that we do not intend to outsource ethics investigations, and we are not willing to hand over this responsibility to external organizations. With the support of the Patriots for Europe group, we clearly rejected this initiative.”

In his view, the MEPs sent a clear message that they would not allow so-called NGOs — which he referred to as political activist groups — "to be excused under misleading claims of ethical oversight".

The Left is desperately trying to finance its left-wing NGOs, but the string of USAID scandals has opened the eyes of many MEPs in Brussels,

he added.

“We support transparency, but our goal is to ensure that EU institutions remain democratically governed and free from the political pressure of ideologically captured NGOs,” Schaller-Baross emphasized.

Cover photo: Left-wing proposal in Brussels to replace halted USAID funds was rejected by a large majority in the European Parliament's Constitutional Affairs Committee (Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AFP)