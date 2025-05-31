Geert Wilders: We Patriots Own the Future

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, was the closing speaker at CPAC Hungary 2025. A bold and outspoken patriot, Wilders faces constant threats due to his critical stance on Islam and opposition to immigration.

Photo: Sandor Csudai

Geert Wilders' closing speech at CPAC Hungary 2025

The Dutch politician greeted the audience speaking in Hungarian:

Greetings, Hungary. How are you today? Thank you for inviting me again.

”It’s a privilege to speak here, and always a great joy for me to be in Hungary.

He began his speech by recalling his party’s electoral victory in the Netherlands:

"My friends, eighteen months ago, my party won the Dutch elections. We became the biggest party in the Netherlands and the largest party in the government coalition."

Wilders stated his party has one central goal: stopping mass migration.

We have one priority: stopping mass immigration.

He emphasized that Dutch society is inherently hospitable, but this goodwill is often exploited.

"The Dutch, as you know, by nature a welcoming people. But too many fake fugitives, too many freeloaders, criminals and those who want to live off us, but do not respect us are entering our country.”

Therefore, he noted, steps have already been taken to protect borders.

"We have introduced some border controls and our aim is to further toughen up our laws."

However, he added self-critically, these measures are insufficient.

But I have to be honest: it is not enough. It is too little and it is too late.

Wilders Urges Immediate Action

The PVV leader declared that his party calls for stronger and more immediate action to curb immigration.

My party wants much more. And we want it now.

He detailed specific plans such as closing borders and limiting family reunification.

We want to close our borders for more asylum seekers and turn them back at our borders. We want the Dutch army to control our borders intensively. We want a temporary stop of all family reunification of asylum seekers.

Geert Wilders also made tough proposals concerning migrants already staying in the country.

We want the 60 thousand Syrian refugees in the Netherlands to return to Syria immediately. And perhaps most importantly: we want all criminal foreigners to be deported from the Netherlands.

The politician then turned to the cultural and social transformation of Western Europe, which he attributed to mass migration:

My friends, walk the streets of Western Europe get on the bus and the metro or on the train and you will see that it often looks like a medieval Arab city full of head scarves and burqas

He said this transformation has left many Europeans feeling like strangers in their own countries.

"Millions of people all over Europe today feel like strangers in their own country, in their own neighborhoods. Mass immigration is rapidly changing our culture and identity. It is changing the face of Western Europe and not for the better but for the worse."

Photo: Sandor Csudai

The PVV leader cited concrete statistical projections to warn about the growing presence of Islam in Europe.

The Muslim population in Europe is about to triple from the present 5 percent to 15 percent by the middle of the century.

"But I do not want Islam to rise. Do you? I ask you."

Wilders made it clear that, in his view, Islam is fundamentally incompatible with Western values:

And I don’t want Islam to rise in our societies for Islam and freedom are incompatible.

He cited a recent public opinion poll to back up his position:

When asked in a national poll last week whether Islam belongs to our society. More than 60 percent of the Dutch people said 'no'—Islam does not belong to our society.

Wilders stressed that not all Muslims pose a threat, but he warned that the number of radicals is alarming.

Of course, not every Muslims is an extremist, in fact, most are not. But unfortunately, too many of them are eager to stamp their mark of intolerance and hate on our society. Like last Easter Sunday, when the center of Rotterdam, the second biggest city in the country, was taken over by screaming Arab speaking imams. Thousands of their followers were there.

The Dutch politician argued this wasn’t just a religious gathering but carried extremist political messaging.

Thousands of followers supported them waving al-Qaeda and Taliban flags, shouting Allahu Akbar, and calling for the extermination of Israel.

He also pointed out that Dutch national symbols have been pushed into the background.

"On May 5, one of our national holidays, when we commemorated the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Holland from the Nazi tyranny,

Dutch flags were absent, there were only Palestinian flags everywhere in almost all neighborhoods full of immigrants. 'Why should I fly the Dutch flag? The Palestinian flag is much more important to me,’ a resident told the media.

Wilders stressed that the current direction of events not only threatens society but also endangers personal safety—and he used his own life as a case study.

My fiends, if we don't act today, our future will be more and more Islamic. And the repercussions will be enormous. You can't imagine how tough repercussions will be. Unfortunately, I know what I'm talking about. I've been marked for death for criticizing Islam. Many fatwas have been issued against me.

He pointed out that the consequences have deeply affected his family as well:

I live under 24/7 police protection in a government safe house with my wife for more than twenty years now. Only because I criticized Islam. Of course, I will never be silenced.

Geert Wilders firmly stated that he will never back down or remain silent in the face of those who have opened Europe's doors to mass immigration.

"Of course, I will never be silenced and will never follow in the footsteps of those weak politicians who have opened Europe's borders, impoverishing and endangering our people, selling out our Judeo-Christian civilization to those who shout anti-Semitic slogans in our streets today."

Beyond his personal fate, Wilders voiced concern for the continent’s future:

And I do not fear for myself. I fear that twenty years from today, my fate will be your fate and the fate of your children. This is about to happen if we do not stop the three propellers of Islamization: first, mass immigration; second, woke multiculturalism; and third—perhaps the worst—political cowardice.

The Patriotic Renaissance: “You are the good news”

The Dutch party leader also offered a message of hope to his audience:

However, there's also good news. And the good news is here right in front of me. And the good news has a face. You my friends, you are the good news.

Wilders said we are living in a pivotal time in history:

"Because while we are living in the age of unfortunate Islamization, you are ushering in the age of patriotic renaissance. And we patriots, we own the future because we are rooted in our past."

For Wilders, patriotism is more than an idea—it’s a spiritual and historical bond:

Patriotism binds us to the generations before us and the generations after us. We are part of something big and beautiful: a nation's history, a concern for our future, the heritage which our parents preserved for us and which we must pass on to our children so that it will thrive long after we are gone.

"I love not the sword, but what it defends"

In his speech, Wilders used a literary quote that took on symbolic significance in terms of his political program:

"We do not love politics for its own sake. Politics is just a tool. As Tolkien wrote it very correctly: 'I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, not the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I only love that which they defend.' And so it is with us. Our swords and endeavors are at the service of the old values that we cherish : God, homeland, family.

In his closing message, Wilders emphasized the duty of patriots to defend the pillars of Western civilization:

God, homeland, and family are the three things we defend. Because we know that without our Judeo-Christian civilization, there would be no separation of church and state, no democracy, no freedom of speech, no freedom of conscience, no equality before the law—there would only be hell and tyranny. Sharia law is hell and tyranny.

The love of the homeland, he continued, is not nostalgia for the past, but a power that shapes the future:

"The love of our homeland is what makes our nations great. 'Make your country great again' does not mean it must be great before you can love it, rather it means you should love it so tat it will be again.”

Family Is the Foundation of Society

Wilders also underlined the central role of the family:

Churchill once said that it is around the family and the home that the most dominating virtues of human society are created, strengthened, and maintained. And patriotic politicies are the only correct answers to today’s problems.

He called on the audience to take action:

So I ask you to show your patriotism through deeds and action. Win elections. Build homes. Be proud of your nation. Raise families. Love your nation. And in doing so, you will defend your identity. And if you defend your identity, you will defend your liberty. And in defending our liberty, we will defend our survival. And by defending our survival, we will together win the future—and we will.

In closing, the PVV leader reminded the audience of the practical duty of patriotic politics:

"All this begins with protecting the hands that raise the family and run the home—the hands of ordinary men and women. We patriots have the duty defend them."

Finally, he urged the CPAC Hungary audience to make their voices heard:

"So I ask you—do it loudly. Loud enough that even the appeasers of Islam will hear that we fight for faith, family, and freedom. Patriots—claim the future. The future is yours. The future is ours."

He concluded his speech with a European message:

And ultimately, we will make sure that your beautiful country, Hungary, and my country, the Netherlands—and all our countries—will be in safe hands. Thank you very much! Thank you!

Cover photo: CPAC Hungary (Photo: Sandor Csudai)