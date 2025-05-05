RTL Becomes Mouthpiece for Peter Magyar

Hardly a day goes by without Peter Magyar appearing in some RTL program or news segment, Tuzfalcsoport pointed out in a post on social media. The blog conducted content analysis of RTL programs, which have taken a sharply critical stance toward the government. They assessed how frequently and in what tone Peter Magyar is featured.

The blog noted that RTL News consistently covered government decisions and Viktor Orban’s statements in a critical tone. Some opinions have even described RTL as a left-wing propaganda outlet. At the same time, Peter Magyar is shown in a positive or neutral light in virtually every possible instance.

Criticism, opposing views, or investigative reports are very rarely seen,

the analysis concluded.

Tuzfalcsoport pointed out that anyone who happened to tune in to an April RTL news broadcast would have seen that even during coverage of the pope's funeral, RTL managed to include Peter Magyar’s opinion on the relationship between Viktor Orban and Pope Francis. Magyar’s statements have become a recurring element across RTL Klub’s news reports, magazine shows, and morning programs.

Not Balanced Politically

The blog also highlighted that since February 6, 2024, around 950 pieces of content have appeared on RTL’s website either directly or indirectly related to Peter Magyar. That means the leader of the Tisza Party appears on RTL’s platforms or shows at least twice per day.

In this light, it becomes increasingly difficult to take seriously the claim that the channel operates in politically balanced manner,

the analysis noted.

Meanwhile, RTL maintains a consistently critical tone toward the government. Its reports typically approach public services from the perspective of their shortcomings and flaws, placing responsibility on the government.

The government’s position is often either completely absent or only briefly mentioned, while opposition figures, journalists, and left-leaning analysts are regularly given voice.

A recent quantitative content analysis found that between 2023 and 2024, RTL News featured the government and pro-government politicians as targets 123 times, while only 14 percent of appearances were framed in a positive narrative

Those shaping the narrative frameworks are predominantly opposition politicians and journalists. RTL’s narrative structure is dominated by portrayals of malfunctioning public services and criticism of government ideology. This critical tone became even more prevalent by 2024.

Close Cooperation with the Brussels Elite

RTL Hungary is not Hungarian-owned but is part of the German Bertelsmann Group, one of the largest players in the European media market. The group has significant influence not only in Hungary but also in the French, Dutch, Luxembourgish, and Spanish markets.

The group has annual revenues of over 18 billion euros. Its leader, Liz Mohn, maintained close ties with Angela Merkel and co-authored a book with Ursula von der Leyen.

Bertelsmann has an extensive lobbying infrastructure in Brussels, and some current European Commission officials were previously employed by the company.

According to Tuzfalcsoport, this international background means that one of the most important actors in Hungarian political communication, that is,

RTL is under the indirect influence of a global elite whose political and ideological interests often conflict with those of the Hungarian government.

Given all this, it is increasingly difficult not to view RTL as a propaganda tool, used to build Peter Magyar’s political brand while portraying government narratives negatively to Hungarian viewers, the blog concluded.