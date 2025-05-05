Ukraine and Pro-War Europe on Edge After Romanian Election Results

Mr. Simion, who secured a landslide victory in the first round of the Romanian elections, has previously made territorial claims against Ukraine and promoted the unification of Romania with Moldova. As a result, he has been banned from entering both countries. Despite his stance on halting military aid to Kyiv, Mr. Simion denies being pro-Russian.

Ukraine's left reeling after the Romanian elections (Photo: AFP)

In another statement, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) said that if elected president, he would halt aid to Ukrainian refugees, arguing that Romanians should be lifted out of poverty first.

Until Romanian citizens are lifted out of poverty to an acceptable level, I will not support other nations in Romania,

– Mr. Simion said in a recent interview.