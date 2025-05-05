Rendkívüli

Ukraine and Pro-War Europe on Edge After Romanian Election Results

The candidate who won the first round opposes any further weapon deliveries to Kyiv. George Simion, would like to see peace in Ukraine and believes that U.S. President Donald Trump could facilitate a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukrainie war. He also suggests redirecting financial aid from Ukrainian refugees to impoverished Romanian citizens.

George Simion (Photo: AFP)
Mr. Simion, who secured a landslide victory in the first round of the Romanian elections, has previously made territorial claims against Ukraine and promoted the unification of Romania with Moldova. As a result, he has been banned from entering both countries. Despite his stance on halting military aid to Kyiv, Mr. Simion denies being pro-Russian.

Ukraine's left reeling after the Romanian elections (Photo: AFP)

In another statement, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) said that if elected president, he would halt aid to Ukrainian refugees, arguing that Romanians should be lifted out of poverty first.

Until Romanian citizens are lifted out of poverty to an acceptable level, I will not support other nations in Romania,

 – Mr. Simion said in a recent interview.

Victorious Candidate Wants Peace in Ukraine

The winner of the first round also stated that he prays for Donald Trump to find a way to establish peace in Ukraine.

As a result, pro-war European capitals anxiously awaited the outcome of Romania's presidential election. Romania serves as a crucial transit route for weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine. The country hosts a U.S. missile defense shield and three main airbases from which NATO conducts air missions up to the borders of Ukraine and Moldova, as well as over the Black Sea.

Seventy percent of Ukraine's grain exports pass through Romanian territorial waters in the Black Sea en route to Istanbul. Additionally, the Romanian Air Force trains Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.

Forget about further assistance to Ukraine if Simion becomes president,

 – said George Scutaru, a security expert at the New Strategy Center in Bucharest. As head of the National Security Council, the president can veto any decision and wields significant influence over security policy.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Romania's political landscape experienced another upheaval following the first round of yesterday's presidential election, in which George Simion, the leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), achieved a sweeping victory. With 99% of the votes counted, he secured over forty percent. The second round is scheduled for May 18, where Simion will face Nicusor Dan.

Cover photo: George Simion (Photo: AFP)

