Levente Magyar noted that Ukraine’s situation in the war is becoming increasingly bleak, something even the Western press and political elites are now forced to admit. In his video posted on TikTok, he said: "The Financial Times writes that Russia now produces more missiles and drones than it can militarily deploy in Ukraine." NATO’s secretary general has also admitted that Russia manufactures four times more ammunition than the entire NATO alliance combined, he added.
Ukraine’s Fate Depends on Peace, Not Weapons
Levente Magyar, parliamentary state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, shared some striking data in a TikTok video. He took the view that Ukraine’s military situation is hopeless, yet Western leaders continue to escalate the war instead of pushing for peace.
Ukraine’s Military Position Is Hopeless — Peace Is Needed
In the video, Levente Magyar listed several examples showing that Western media and leadership circles are beginning to acknowledge Russia’s advantage in the military industry. He mentioned that The Economist reports that Russia produced 300 drones per month last year, but now needs just three days to reach that number, with a goal of 500 drones daily. He also pointed out that Germany’s top military commander has already ordered full combat readiness:
Reuters reports that the chief of the German Bundeswehr has issued a directive for the German army to reach full combat readiness by 2029, because by then, Russia will be in a position to launch an attack on NATO.
In the state secretary's view, these statements and figures amount to an acknowledgment of Russia’s strategic military advantage. In light of this, he finds it incomprehensible why Western political leaders refuse to move toward peace or call for reaching peace at all costs on a daily basis.
Only Trump and Hungary Talk About Peace
Levente Magyar believes that Donald Trump is the only Western leader consistently speaking about the need for peace.
The only Western leader doing so is Donald Trump,
Levente Magyar stated in the video, stressing that Hungary’s position on the war has been clear and consistent since 2022.
Peace must be made in Ukraine, the bloodshed must end, because a military solution is hopeless. If we want peace to return to Eastern Europe, and if we want to finally focus on development and restoring our competitiveness, then the only path forward is peace.
With this video, Levente Magyar once again reaffirmed the Hungarian government’s stance: the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine requires peace talks, not more weapons deliveries.
Cover photo: Levente Magyar, parliamentary state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
