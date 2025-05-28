Ukraine’s Military Position Is Hopeless — Peace Is Needed

In the video, Levente Magyar listed several examples showing that Western media and leadership circles are beginning to acknowledge Russia’s advantage in the military industry. He mentioned that The Economist reports that Russia produced 300 drones per month last year, but now needs just three days to reach that number, with a goal of 500 drones daily. He also pointed out that Germany’s top military commander has already ordered full combat readiness:

Reuters reports that the chief of the German Bundeswehr has issued a directive for the German army to reach full combat readiness by 2029, because by then, Russia will be in a position to launch an attack on NATO.

In the state secretary's view, these statements and figures amount to an acknowledgment of Russia’s strategic military advantage. In light of this, he finds it incomprehensible why Western political leaders refuse to move toward peace or call for reaching peace at all costs on a daily basis.