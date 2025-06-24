rendőrségOrbán Viktorminiszterelnökizraeli háborúLiszt Ferenc Repülőtérencsomópontokbanrendőrfőkapitány
PM Orban: Increased Security Checks Due to War

The prime minister disclosed what this will mean.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 24. 10:08
Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban
Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban
Due to the Iran–Israel war, Hungary's national police chief has ordered heightened security checks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on social media, explaining that

from now on, authorities will carry out enhanced inspections at high-traffic transportation hubs, heavily visited public areas, and at Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

"If you notice anything unusual or witness an extraordinary event, please notify the police by calling the emergency number 112," the prime minister emphasized.

Yesterday, Viktor Orban concluded his day at the police headquarters on Teve Street, where he convened law enforcement leaders responsible for public order, as 

the indirect effects of the Iran–Israel war could also reach Hungary.

