PM Orban: Increased Security Checks Due to War

Due to the Iran–Israel war, Hungary's national police chief has ordered heightened security checks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on social media, explaining that

from now on, authorities will carry out enhanced inspections at high-traffic transportation hubs, heavily visited public areas, and at Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

"If you notice anything unusual or witness an extraordinary event, please notify the police by calling the emergency number 112," the prime minister emphasized.

Yesterday, Viktor Orban concluded his day at the police headquarters on Teve Street, where he convened law enforcement leaders responsible for public order, as