PM Orban Set President Zelensky Straight

Zelensky seemingly has misconceptions about why the European Union - the bloc he desperately wants to join - was founded.

2025. 06. 25. 10:11
Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, attended the opening of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting focused on the defense industry. (Photo: JONAS ROOSENS / Source: ANP MAG)
"President, with all due respect: the European Union was founded to bring peace and prosperity to its member states. Accepting a country that is at war with Russia would immediately drag the EU into a direct conflict. It is unfair to expect any member state to take this risk," Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on X after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made demands toward EU leaders and member states.

Zelensky Keeps Making Demands — Now He’s Pushing for Accelerated EU Membership

I had a joint meeting with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General,

Ukraine's president began his post.

We are working to ensure unity among all our allies,

Zelensky added. Pushing for Ukraine's EU accession, he stated, "We focused on cooperation within the new defense instrument SAFE and the negotiation process on our accession to the EU."

It is important that the leaders of the member states reach a common decision to open the first negotiation cluster. It is unfair when a single party blocks the Union’s decision,

he emphasized.

Cover photo: Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, attended the opening of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting focused on the defense industry. (Photo: JONAS ROOSENS / Source: ANP MAG)
 

