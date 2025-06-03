The consequences of Ukraine’s attack on strategic bombers may extend far beyond the current boundaries of the Russia–Ukraine war. According to Balint Somkuti, multiple aspects of the high-risk operation suggest potential Western involvement. While the Ukrainian drones themselves are not unprecedented, the selection of targets, the timing of the strike, and the financial resources required all point to broader support. A Russian response is inevitable—it remains to be seen how far Moscow will go, and how the world will react.
Ukraine’s Airstrike Carries Global Risks
The unprecedented drone operation was orchestrated by the Ukrainian Security Service, but details raise the possibility of Western involvement. By targeting part of Russia’s strategic air force, Ukraine has issued a threat of such magnitude that Moscow will almost certainly retaliate, security policy expert Balint Somkuti warns.
Ukraine Was Not Acting Alone
The operation didn’t involve any tools that Ukraine doesn’t already possess,
– Somkuti told our newspaper. Still, he highlighted several areas where Western participation is likely.
One such area is the selection of targets and the timing of the strike—specifically, determining when the largest number of aircraft would be present. That’s something the Ukrainians could scarcely have known from their own sources, or at the very least, the likelihood is slim,
he said. Mr. Somkuti also emphasized the critical importance of financial backing. Carrying out an operation of this magnitude requires not just technological capacity but substantial funding. As he put it, “Even if not through direct Western aid, the involvement of connections or even financial contributions cannot be ruled out.”
The Attack Creates a Strategic Risk
A focal point of the attack was the destruction of Russian strategic bombers, some capable of carrying nuclear warheads. This shifts the action into a new light, not only militarily, but also from a political viewpoint.
There are two types of nuclear weapons — something many forget when discussing the deployment of these weapons,
– the expert pointed out. Strategic weapons are intended for use against cities and industrial centers, whereas tactical weapons target specific military objectives. Mr. Somkuti considers the use of strategic nuclear weapons highly unlikely, and believes that the conditions for deploying tactical ones have not yet been met: Russian forces are advancing, albeit slowly, and no Russian territory is under threat to the extent that would warrant such an extreme measure.
Still, the strike reportedly damaged aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons—aircraft that, under the New START treaty, are stored in open areas to facilitate monitoring.
It should be noted that we don’t know the exact capabilities of the damaged aircraft,
– Mr. Somkuti added, emphasizing that Russian negligence may have played a role in the success of the attack.
Polish Bases Unlikely to Be Targets
In recent weeks, considerable attention has focused on reports that F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine may be stationed at bases in Poland. This has raised concerns that Russia could retaliate by striking those bases. Mr. Somkuti, however, considers a direct attack on a NATO member highly unlikely:
A military strike on a NATO member — regardless of the pretext — would trigger Article 5, thereby dragging the Russian Federation into war with NATO, which it has so far made every effort to avoid
Instead, he believes Russia’s response will likely remain within Ukrainian territory, potentially targeting sites previously spared:
I would point to Kyiv and its government facilities, as well as other structures that have not been targeted so far either for reasons of military efficiency or, let’s say, long-term strategic considerations. One example of that is the bridges spanning the Dnipro River,
The West Is Now Leading, Not Restraining, Kyiv
According to Mr. Somkuti, the further escalation of the war may not stem solely from Ukrainian initiative—it may reflect Western intentions as well. Although reports claim that U.S. leadership was unaware of the strike, that doesn’t mean the West is distancing itself from such operations.
Western public opinion is irrelevant to Western decision-makers. […] The West acts according to the will of its leadership, and that leadership is clearly preparing for war against Russia.
Whatever form Russia’s response may take, Mr. Somkuti believes the Western media will swiftly absorb it into its existing narrative: “another barbaric Russian attack.” However, he argues that some recent acts, such as the bridge bombings in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, are far more serious provocations:
One of these attacks caused a passenger train to derail, resulting in dozens of deaths and between 100 and 120 serious injuries. That is the kind of event more likely to provoke retaliation from the Russian leadership.
Cover photo: Ukraine’s drone strike destroyed strategic bombers (Source: Facebook)
Migration in Sweden: Even Those Born There Can't Speak the Language
They do not learn or adapt.
Peter Weisz: French Jews Are Afraid
This is not the first time in recent years that Jewish sites have become targets of antisemitic attacks in France. There is only hope for the future if patriotism prevails in Europe.
Hungary's Voks 2025 Reveals Widespread Unease About Ukraine’s EU Accession
The public opinion vote launched by the government sends a clear message.
PM Orban: Brussels Leadership Bent on Forcing Hungary into Pro-War European Coalition + Video
According to the prime minister, intelligence operations against Hungary and smear campaigns funded from abroad are kicking into high gear. The Defense Council has made the necessary decisions to protect the country's security.
