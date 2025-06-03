Ukraine’s Airstrike Carries Global Risks

The Attack Creates a Strategic Risk

A focal point of the attack was the destruction of Russian strategic bombers, some capable of carrying nuclear warheads. This shifts the action into a new light, not only militarily, but also from a political viewpoint.

There are two types of nuclear weapons — something many forget when discussing the deployment of these weapons,

– the expert pointed out. Strategic weapons are intended for use against cities and industrial centers, whereas tactical weapons target specific military objectives. Mr. Somkuti considers the use of strategic nuclear weapons highly unlikely, and believes that the conditions for deploying tactical ones have not yet been met: Russian forces are advancing, albeit slowly, and no Russian territory is under threat to the extent that would warrant such an extreme measure.

Still, the strike reportedly damaged aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons—aircraft that, under the New START treaty, are stored in open areas to facilitate monitoring.

It should be noted that we don’t know the exact capabilities of the damaged aircraft,

– Mr. Somkuti added, emphasizing that Russian negligence may have played a role in the success of the attack.