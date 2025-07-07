PM Orban Reveals the Advice He Got From His Wife on Handling Migration

– “When itcomes to migration, the real credit goes to my wife,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his social media. PM Orban shared an excerpt from an interview he gave to Mandiner's Hotel Lentulai program, in which he explained that his wife works with charitable organizations and has also assisted migrants.

It was during the first wave. She came home and said: ‘pull yourself together, go out there, and don’t let a single one in. Let’s stop telling fairy tales about people fleeing. This'll turn into a big problem,'

– the prime minister recalled.

As he explained, when it comes to certain matters, it’s only natural to trust his wife, since she is intellectually more gifted, was a better student, and is a lawyer by training.

So she’s worth listening to,

– Mr. Orban added.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)