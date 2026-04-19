Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Transcarpathia Re-Elects President

At its leadership renewal general assembly, the Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Transcarpathia (KMKSZ) re-elected Laszlo Brenzovics as its president for another three-year term. The president said that KMKSZ seeks good relations with the Ukrainian state and local authorities, as well as with the Hungarian government and all parliamentary parties in Hungary.

Laszlo Brenzovics (Source: Facebook/Laszlo Brenzovics)

Laszlo Brenzovics joined the general assembly online because, after Ukrainian intelligence, using special forces, conducted a raid on his home in Uzhhorod and several institutions linked to the KMKSZ at the end of 2020, he left Ukraine and has been living abroad ever since. In his report reviewing the past three years, he emphasized that, despite the war, it was extremely important that the organization successfully carried out its leadership renewal in accordance with its statutes across all local branches of the alliance, which has more than 32,000 members, from Uzhhorod (Ungvar) to Yasinia (Korosmezo).

He stressed that KMKSZ “continues to be a functioning, grassroots-based democratic organization.” The KMKSZ Charitable Foundation has played a highly important role in providing social support to Hungarians in Transcarpathia, for example by financing care for people in need and operating a legal aid service.

Laszlo Brenzovics highlighted the decisive role of education in ensuring that Hungarians in Transcarpathia can remain in their homeland: not a single Hungarian-language class or school has had to close, kindergartens are operating, and the Rakoczi Ferenc II Hungarian College has become a university.

The 36th leadership renewal general assembly re-elected him as president of KMKSZ without a challenger, marking his fifth term at the helm of the organization. In his closing remarks, the re-elected president stated that KMKSZ stands in solidarity with all citizens of Ukraine regarding the war and seeks good relations with Ukraine’s state authorities, local administrations, and councils.

“In keeping with traditions, the Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Transcarpathia intends to maintain good relations with all Hungarian parliamentary parties and with the Hungarian government in the future,” he said.

Achieving peace as soon as possible is the most important wish and hope of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. May God bless and protect the Hungarians of Transcarpathia,

Laszlo Brenzovics concluded.