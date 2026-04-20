PM Orban: Once Oil Comes, Money Can Go

"Hungary’s position has not changed: if there is oil, there is money. As soon as oil deliveries are restored, we will not stand in the way of approving the loan," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in connection with the EU loan package for Ukraine.

The prime minister added that through Brussels indication was received from Kyiv that

that deliveries via the Druzhba oil pipeline could resume as early as Monday, if Hungary unlocks its blockade of the 90 billion euro loan.

The government’s position, however, is clear.

Viktor Orban emphasized that once oil deliveries are restored, Hungary will not place obstacles in the way of approving the loan package. He added that the disbursement does not impose any financial burden or obligation on Hungary.

EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka also confirmed that, through EU institutions, they received a signal from Ukraine that oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline could be restored as early as Monday if Hungary lifts its blockade of the 90 billion euro EU loan.

Hungary’s stance remains unchanged: “if there is oil, there is money,” meaning that once supply is settled, they will no longer obstruct the adoption of the loan package, which could even be placed on the agenda at Wednesday’s meeting of permanent representatives, the minister noted.

No dispute over the pipeline’s operability

According to the minister, it has been proven that Ukraine imposed an oil blockade against Hungary for political reasons, and it has also become clear that the Ukrainian side faces financial difficulties sooner than Hungary would face an energy crisis. He added that

political pressure can only be effectively countered with similar tools.

Janos Boka said that in Brussels today, no one seriously disputes the operability of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He argued this is also supported by the fact that Ukraine did not allow the EU fact-finding mission anywhere near the pipeline. The European Commission, he said, failed to show sufficient strength toward Ukraine and did not demonstrate solidarity with the affected member states, Hungary and Slovakia.