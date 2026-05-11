Orbán AnitaTisza-kormánykülügyminiszterminiszter
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Hungary Intends to Be a Partner Within the European Union Going Forward

The incoming foreign minister began the day appearing before Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs. During her hearing, Anita Orban stressed that Hungary intends to become a constructive partner within the European Union and identified securing EU funds owed to Hungary as the government’s top priority. At the same time, she argued that achieving this goal would require significant legislative work.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 11. 14:12
Orbán Anita (Fotó: Hatlaczki Balázs)
Anita Orban (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to Anita Orban, anyone speaking today about bringing home EU funds must also be prepared to amend laws accordingly. She stressed that Parliament would therefore play a particularly important role in the coming period.

“Significant legislative work is necessary, because diplomacy alone will not be enough to secure these funds,” she said.

The politician also briefly addressed migration and the war in Ukraine. She stated that Hungary would not send either weapons or troops to Ukraine, and that any future Ukrainian accession to the European Union must remain merit-based. Orban also declared that the government would continue protecting Hungary’s borders and maintaining a firm stance against illegal migration.

A meghallgatás során a bizottság tagjai is kérdezhettek, ennek során Bóka János korábbi európai ügyekért felelős miniszter is felszólalt. 

Committee members were also given the opportunity to question the nominee during the hearing. Among those speaking was former Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka. Bóka said he agreed with Anita Orban that securing EU funds is one of the country’s most important issues, but noted that, to his knowledge, responsibility for EU affairs would in the future be transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The former minister stated that the committee would welcome a hearing with the official responsible for EU matters at the Prime Minister’s Office, since the change effectively means that EU affairs will no longer fall under the Foreign Ministry’s authority.

Anita Orban confirmed Boka’s information, explaining that the recovery of EU funds is considered one of the new government’s highest priorities and will therefore be closely supervised by Peter Magyar and his office.

Orban still faces two additional committee hearings today, as the foreign minister nominee is also scheduled to appear before the National Security Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

At the conclusion of the session, the committee approved Anita Orban’s nomination for foreign minister by a vote of 6 in favor, with 2 abstentions.

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