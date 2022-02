Hajszálon múlott a Fradi győzelme a BL-ben

This is now almost over. The group stage bids farewell to the #deloehfcl. The last round is expected to be very exciting with a lot to decide! 🔥❗

Who will get a direct ticket to the quarter-finals? 💥Rostov, FTC or Brest? Metz or Vipers?🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/HL1nXLw50d