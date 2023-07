Kerkez Milos megegyezett, ebben a sztárklubban folytathatja!

Lazio have agreed personal terms and all details of the contract for Milos Kerkez as new left back. 🚨🔵🦅



Kerkez has accepted Lazio as next club while negotiation with AZ will continue next week to get it done.



Milos won’t join Benfica as they’ll sign Jurasek on €15m deal. pic.twitter.com/gW83rAC2Pl