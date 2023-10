Hamarosan eldőlhet Willi Orbán sorsa az RB Leipzignél

🆕 Leipzig captain Willi #Orban is on the verge to sign a new long-term contract beyond 2025.



➡️ Final stages now. Question of days. New contract is probably valid at least until 2027.



Orban wants to stay! 100 % identification with RB Leipzig. @philipphinze24 | @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/yonKqzYjba