 
időjárás -2°C Gyöngyvér 2022. January 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás -2°C
Gyöngyvér
2022. January 8.

German state minister defends Hungary

1 órája
German state minister defends Hungary

“Lucia Puttrich, Minister of European and Federal Affairs and Representative of the State of Hessen at the Federal Government, voiced in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung exactly what we Central-Europeans have felt for ages: the EU and Germany have veered off the right path,” MEP Balázs Hidvéghi highlighted in his Facebook post.

The politician emphasized in his post: the German Minister also expressed that constantly bashing Poland and Hungary, and continuously butting into their internal affairs only provokes resentment towards the EU. After all, amending an EU treaty requires national parliament’s approval as well. “Thus, the anti-Hungarian and anti-Polish sentiment only puts closer national cooperation at risk,” added Balázs Hidvéghi

The Hungarian MEP also expressed that the German minister did not go without criticizing her own country’s policy either. The scolding tone of the new left-wing German government is nowhere near the sophisticated style of cooperation between East and West that Helmuth Kohl once represented. She believes,

It’s time to recognize that Europe is a diverse continent with varying traditions and identities. Any attempts to erase these will only lead the EU to its own end.

Balázs Hidvéghi also pointed out: Lucia Puttrich noted in her interview with the German paper that Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Budapest also indicates that the French President has understood the aforementioned concept.

Photo: Lucia Puttrich, Minister for Federal and European Union Affairs of the Province of Hessen, during the visit of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to Budapest with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (Photo: Facebook / Balázs Hidvéghi)

Ajánló

Viktor Orbán a campaign topic in the USA

Democrats do not like the fact that the policy of the Hungarian prime minister also shows the way to the Republicans.

Utilities prices skyrocket outside of Hungary

The population of Hungary hasn’t really felt the energy price crisis that began to unfold in the latter half of last year.

Sopron is not Ödenburg!

One hundred years ago, the uprising which broke out on August 28, 1921 in western Hungary, prevented Austria from occupying the Hungarian territories promised to it in the Treaty of Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

2021 also marked by anti-Christianity

Opposition officials and left-liberal media ridiculed saints.

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Így küzd az életéért Csollány Szilveszter

vg.hu

Most jelentette be az énekesnő: 17 éves fia öngyilkos lett

vg.hu

Bayer Zsolt szerint ez a németek új küldetése

magyarnemzet.hu

Podcast: Karácsony Gergely egy könnyen befolyásolható személyiség

magyarnemzet.hu

Többször megerőszakolta az öccsét, és az anyját is bántotta egy Fejér megyei férfi

kisalfold.hu

Ezek 2021 legkirívóbb liberális vívmányai (Videó)

mandiner.hu

Otthagyta az állását, hogy főállású kutya legyen, 300 milliót keres évente (Videó)

borsonline.hu

A szokatlan nem egyenlő a rosszal - A fogyatékossággal élő emberek számára szinte minden szakma elérhető kellene, hogy legyen

life.hu

Jelentés Dél-Afrikából: vége lehet a koronavírus-járványnak

vg.hu

A baloldal gúnyt űz a sajtószabadságból

magyarnemzet.hu

Veszprémy: Egy nemzetközi újságíró-hálózat akciójáról van szó

magyarnemzet.hu

Vasárnapra néhol tíz centiméternyi hó is hullhat

hirtv.hu
idézőjelVélemény
Szőcs László

Szóbumeráng egy másik Chucktól

Chuck Schumer Donald Trumpot az Orbán Viktorra való hivatkozással szerette volna hitelteleníteni.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu