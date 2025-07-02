The question is no longer whether there will be conscription in Europe, but rather when and which countries will reinstate the system, as Europe – thanks to the war-hawk Brussels elite – is once again learning to live under the looming threat of war, V4NA writes.
These EU Countries Are Set to Reintroduce Conscription
Momentum is building across Europe for the return of mandatory military service, with several EU countries already laying the groundwork for its reintroduction — even as Brussels remains conspicuously silent. At the same time, there are growing indications that the creation of a joint EU army is once again back on the agenda.
The idea of a European Union joint army has been around for a long time. The goal is for the EU to be capable of conducting military operations independently, without complete dependence on NATO, and to provide protection for its member states. This concept gained new momentum during Jean-Claude Juncker’s tenure and was supported by then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other Western European leaders. The topic has resurfaced again, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Currently, the EU does not have a common, integrated army. While EU rapid response teams exist, they have never been deployed. EU military missions are organised on a member-state basis under joint command, but do not function as a standing army.
Germany explicitly urges the return of conscription
In Germany, the reintroduction of conscription has been on the agenda since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the CDU, reinstating conscription would "truly benefit” German society. At the CDU party congress held in early 2024, a policy document was adopted stating that by 2029, Germany should once again have a conscription-based reserve ready for deployment. Meanwhile, Germany has decided to establish a €500 billion infrastructure fund and to review borrowing regulations, with the goal of modernizing its military.
Henning Otte, the CDU’s defense commissioner in the Bundestag, clearly stated that Germany must prepare to reinstate mandatory conscription if the current voluntary model proves insufficient.
Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Soder has also argued in favor of mandatory conscription.
“Mandatory military service cannot be a taboo topic; we need to think about it, talk about it, and decide on it,”
Sodor said, adding that the issue now goes beyond domestic politics, as the decision is being "externally forced” upon the country.
In addition to conscription, Bavaria's Minister-President also urged for the full operational readiness of the Bundeswehr (German Army) and again pushed for the establishment of a national missile defense system.
Germany suspended mandatory military service back in 2011, however conscription could be reactivate with a parliamentary decision. The current German government coalition agreement only allows for voluntary military service for now. Germany’s defense minister has repeatedly argued for reinstating conscription, stating that “it will not work without mandatory service.” DM Boris Pistorius has already indicated that a draft law is being prepared to allow for the introduction of mandatory conscription, if necessary.
Mandatory conscription is currently in effect in eight European NATO member states: Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, Greece, Finland, Latvia, and Denmark. In the Netherlands, men still receive call-up notices, but for now, enlistment remains voluntary.
Croatia suspended conscription in 2008 but reintroduced it in 2025. All men who have reached the age of eighteen are required to take part in a two-month basic training program.
In March 2022, Poland enacted a new defense law introducing “paid voluntary basic military service.” Those who enroll undergo one year of training, receive a monthly salary throughout, and may choose to pursue a professional military career upon completion. Each year, 35,000 volunteers participate in basic military training in Poland. By 2027, the number of recruits is expected to double, with plans to train 100,000 volunteers annually thereafter.
Some countries are now considering drafting women
Denmark is increasing its military spending and, from 1 July, will introduce mandatory military service for women. As of 1 July 2025, all Danish citizens who have reached the age of eighteen will be eligible for conscription. Previously, only men were subject to mandatory service, although women could enlist on a voluntary basis, according to Euractiv.
In 2025, Latvia launched a national debate on the possibility of drafting women. Conscription for men was reinstated in Latvia in 2023. All male Latvian citizens aged between 18 and 27 – including those living abroad – are now required to serve for one year.
In 2017 Sweden reinstated its previously suspended conscription and made the system gender-neutral, allowing women to be drafted alongside men.
Women were first allowed to join the Norwegian armed forces in 1976. Since then, the government has introduced more than 200 measures aimed at increasing female presence in the military. In 2015, Norway became the first NATO country to introduce mandatory military service for both men and women.
Statistics show that by 2020, women accounted for 33 percent of those completing compulsory military service in Norway.
However, most women left the military after their term ended, and only a few pursued long-term military careers. The Norwegian example also highlighted serious concerns: mandatory military service for women has not been without risk, with a significant number of cases of sexual harassment reported.
Women in armies across Europe
In Belgium, over ten percent of soldiers are women. Women were first allowed to serve in the army as reservists in 1987. In the United Kingdom, the first Women’s Royal Army Corps was established in 1949, after the conflicts of the 20th century. It was later disbanded, but in 2016, women were once again given the opportunity to serve in the military. In France, women first joined the military in 1914 as part of the medical corps. By 2018, they were permitted to serve on ballistic missile submarines. As of 2023, women made up 16.5 percent of the French armed forces. In the Netherlands, a 2018 amendment to the law made it possible for girls to receive call-up notices from the age of seventeen, in the event of war.
Cover photo: Some European countries have already introduced mandatory conscription (Photo: AFP)
Why Montenegro?
The reason Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia are being denied EU membership because Brussels fears the creeping threat of Russia.
Hungary FM: The Goal Remains to Stay Out Of The War

The politician shared a new post on his social media.
Zelensky Relentlessly Targets Hungary

Ukraine wants to force a change in government in Hungary.
Hungary FM: The Goal Remains to Stay Out Of The War
The politician shared a new post on his social media.
Zelensky Relentlessly Targets Hungary
Ukraine wants to force a change in government in Hungary.
