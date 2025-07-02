Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor hatalmas segítséget jelentett be a lakásvásárlóknak + videó

Ruszin-Szendi Romuluszplasztikai sebészorvosMagyar Péter
magyar

Private Hospital Equipment Brought in for Ruszin-Szendi’s Liposuction + Video

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi had a plastic surgeon who also practices at a private hospital perform liposuction on him at the Hungarian Army (Honved) Hospital. The medical equipment required was transferred in from the private facility as the military hospital was not equipped for the cosmetic procedure. According to the recommendation of the Government Control Office (KEHI), the former Chief of General Staff, who has since become an advisor to Peter Magyar, should repay the cost of the procedure, which was performed using public funds.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 07. 02. 14:34
Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Hungary's former Chief of General Staff (Photo: MTI/Sandor Ujvari)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

A private hospital’s equipment was used for the much discussed liposuction of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. The Government Control Office (KEHI) report determined that the Army Hospital did not have the appropriate device for the aesthetic procedure performed on the former Chief of General Staff.

The issue was “resolved” by "borrowing" the equipment from a private medical institution. According to the report, the private hospital in question was the same institution where the surgeon performing the operation practices as a plastic surgeon, and it was he who suggested the device be “taken [to the military facility] for testing.”

The KEHI report also notes that Ruszin-Szendi may have committed abuse of office by having private aesthetic surgeries performed at public expense in an institution under his command.

The cost of the procedures, which included double chin and abdominal plastic surgery performed at the state’s expense, may have reached 1.2 million forints (over 3,000 EUR). KEHI recommended to the Ministry of Interior that the cost of these procedures should be reclaimed from Ruszin-Szendi, who, after the scandal broke, denied having undergone any plastic surgery at the expense of national health insurance.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekFidesz

Azahriah gusztustalan módon sértegette a Fidesz-szavazókat, elgurult a gyógyszere

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

A nagy meleg ártott meg az énekesnek vagy más?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.