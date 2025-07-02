Private Hospital Equipment Brought in for Ruszin-Szendi’s Liposuction + Video

A private hospital’s equipment was used for the much discussed liposuction of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. The Government Control Office (KEHI) report determined that the Army Hospital did not have the appropriate device for the aesthetic procedure performed on the former Chief of General Staff.

The issue was “resolved” by "borrowing" the equipment from a private medical institution. According to the report, the private hospital in question was the same institution where the surgeon performing the operation practices as a plastic surgeon, and it was he who suggested the device be “taken [to the military facility] for testing.”

The KEHI report also notes that Ruszin-Szendi may have committed abuse of office by having private aesthetic surgeries performed at public expense in an institution under his command.

The cost of the procedures, which included double chin and abdominal plastic surgery performed at the state’s expense, may have reached 1.2 million forints (over 3,000 EUR). KEHI recommended to the Ministry of Interior that the cost of these procedures should be reclaimed from Ruszin-Szendi, who, after the scandal broke, denied having undergone any plastic surgery at the expense of national health insurance.