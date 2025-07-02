Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto outlined the country’s most important current goals via social media. According to Mr. Szijjarto, it remains vital for Hungary to avoid being drawn into the Eastern European war, while steadily boosting the nation’s economic performance.
Hungary FM: The Goal Remains to Stay Out Of The War
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, emphasized on social media that the country’s strategic objective remains unchanged: to stay out of armed conflicts at all costs, while continuously strengthening the Hungarian economy.
The strategy set forth by Hungary's foreign minister is clear:
peace and economic development must go hand in hand.
As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, FM Peter Szijjarto has also spoken about Donald Trump’s peace efforts.
Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
