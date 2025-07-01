Hungary FM: This is Scandalous and Unacceptable

At a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Durics, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Brussels is now unafraid to use increasingly aggressive methods in the region. He pointed to visible attempts at government overthrows orchestrated from abroad in Central European countries governed by sovereignist leaders.
Hungary FM highlights significance of Hungary-Serbia ties
Mr. Szijjarto condemned these destabilization campaigns launched against sovereignist governments.
Both Hungary and Serbia are led by governments that prioritize national interest and sovereignty, and they are clearly being targeted by operations, financed and controlled from abroad, aimed at regime change. In this situation, the importance of cooperation between Hungary and Serbia has grown,
– Mr. Szijjarto argued.