Hungary FM: This is Scandalous and Unacceptable

Hungary–Serbia ties have gained even more significance in the current era of threats, which is why national interests demand closer cooperation between the two countries’ sovereignist governments, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto emphasized, in the south Hungarian city of Szeged.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 01. 10:44
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Durics (Photo: MTI)
At a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Durics, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Brussels is now unafraid to use increasingly aggressive methods in the region. He pointed to visible attempts at government overthrows orchestrated from abroad in Central European countries governed by sovereignist leaders.

Szijjártó Péter a magyar-szerb kapcsolatok fontosságáról beszélt
FM Peter Szijjarto discussed the importance of Hungary–Serbia relations (Photo: Tamas Olah / MTI)

Hungary FM highlights significance of Hungary-Serbia ties 

Mr. Szijjarto condemned these destabilization campaigns launched against sovereignist governments.

Both Hungary and Serbia are led by governments that prioritize national interest and sovereignty, and they are clearly being targeted by operations, financed and controlled from abroad, aimed at regime change. In this situation, the importance of cooperation between Hungary and Serbia has grown,

– Mr. Szijjarto argued. 

 

In Brussels, preparations are already underway to push through the so-called Zelensky Plan, which would put the affordable and secure energy supply of both Hungary and Serbia into grave danger.

– he added. 

This makes it all the more necessary for Hungary and Serbia to tighten their energy cooperation even further. Neither Serbia nor Hungary is willing to give up the opportunity to acquire cheap Russian natural gas and crude oil,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated. He went on to note that today, more than 21 million cubic meters of natural gas arrive daily in Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline via Serbia. Meanwhile, in preparation for the winter heating season, Serbia has begun storing around one million cubic meters of gas per day in Hungarian storage facilities. FM Szijjarto also emphasized that he and his Serbian counterpart had reviewed progress on the construction of a new oil pipeline, which will have an annual capacity of five million tonnes, thus significantly enhancing energy security in the region. In addition, Hungary's foreign minister once again expressed strong opposition to the Zelensky Plan, which, according to him, seeks to support Ukraine at the expense of Central Europe’s energy security — while incurring drastic household utility price hikes in the region.

This is scandalous and unacceptable, which is why we will fight the Zelensky Plan to the very end in Brussels,

– he declared. He also warned of another “dangerous Brussels maneuver”: the effort to fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

We firmly reject this, as the Hungarian people clearly said ‘no’ to all of this in the Voks 2025 public opinion ballot  (…) And no matter how much the pressure grows, no matter how the other twenty-six (member states - ed.) are trying to corner us in Brussels, we will stand by the decision of the Hungarian people and the national interest,

– the minister stressed. He added that the fast-tracking of Ukraine’s membership poses serious dangers and risks not just for Hungary, but for all of Europe — both in terms of security and the economy. By contrast, the accession of Western Balkan countries would be far more beneficial, bringing new momentum, freshness, and energy to the EU, Mr. Szijjarto emphasized.

Frankly, I don’t think there’s a single reasonable person on Earth today who believes that Ukraine is in better shape than Serbia. Just as there’s no rational person who would think we should first admit the less stable countries, and only afterward the ones in better condition,

– FM Szijjarto stated. In this context, he recalled that Serbia submitted its application for membership sixteen years ago, and the European Commission has been recommending the opening of new negotiation chapters for four years — yet the member states have refused to agree.

We won’t support starting negotiations with Ukraine, and because of that, we’re being smeared with all kinds of accusations. Interestingly, those member states that are actively blocking talks with Serbia face no such criticism. This is a clear manifestation of double standards,

– Hungary's foreign minister emphasized.

