Hungary FM: This is Scandalous and Unacceptable

In Brussels, preparations are already underway to push through the so-called Zelensky Plan, which would put the affordable and secure energy supply of both Hungary and Serbia into grave danger.

– he added.

This makes it all the more necessary for Hungary and Serbia to tighten their energy cooperation even further. Neither Serbia nor Hungary is willing to give up the opportunity to acquire cheap Russian natural gas and crude oil,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated. He went on to note that today, more than 21 million cubic meters of natural gas arrive daily in Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline via Serbia. Meanwhile, in preparation for the winter heating season, Serbia has begun storing around one million cubic meters of gas per day in Hungarian storage facilities. FM Szijjarto also emphasized that he and his Serbian counterpart had reviewed progress on the construction of a new oil pipeline, which will have an annual capacity of five million tonnes, thus significantly enhancing energy security in the region. In addition, Hungary's foreign minister once again expressed strong opposition to the Zelensky Plan, which, according to him, seeks to support Ukraine at the expense of Central Europe’s energy security — while incurring drastic household utility price hikes in the region.

This is scandalous and unacceptable, which is why we will fight the Zelensky Plan to the very end in Brussels,

– he declared. He also warned of another “dangerous Brussels maneuver”: the effort to fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.