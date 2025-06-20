What kind of independence are we talking about if one of our sources is cut off? That would mean serious dependency,

– he warned. Mr. Szijjarto went on to praise the reliability of Russian energy deliveries, recalling that up until now, everything had proceeded as agreed. In this context, he posed the question of why the Hungarian government should abandon such a dependable source—especially when doing so would result in approximately two billion euros in additional annual energy import costs for Hungary, potentially doubling or even tripling household utility expenses.

This proposal only makes sense to Brussels, because they want to support Ukraine at the expense of Hungarian families. Well, we will never allow that,

– he declared. He also spoke out against hypocrisy, pointing out that every Western European country purchases Russian liquefied natural gas through intermediaries, even as the Hungarian government is attacked for doing the same. The minister reiterated that politicizing energy supply is extremely harmful, and Europe’s competitiveness is paying the price, given that gas now costs several times more on the continent than in the U.S. or China.

If we keep going like this, we’ll definitely lose our competitiveness. (…) Europe’s economic growth used to have a very stable foundation. What was that? A combination of advanced Western technologies and cheap, easily accessible Russian energy. That’s how we built our economic growth. And now we’ve been cut off from Russian sources. Is there a replacement? There isn’t,

– FM Szijjarto said. He concluded by stressing the importance of returning as soon as possible to an approach based on rationality and common sense. From this standpoint, he found some hope in the fact that such thinking still exists in the world of business. As an example, he cited the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, which is being carried out by the Russian company Rosatom in cooperation with Western subcontractors.