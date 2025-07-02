Political tensions have further escalated with the launch of the “Voks 2025” referendum campaign in Hungary, which clearly demonstrated that a majority of Hungarians reject Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The outcome has caused unease in both Kyiv and Brussels, where hopes are now pinned on a change of government in Hungary and the rise of a pro-Ukraine leadership.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of an extraordinary European Council roundtable meeting (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)

Zelensky lashed out at the Voks 2025 initiative

Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement claiming that Voks 2025 has nothing to do with democracy, or the expression of public will.

The communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance highlighted on social media: “At the same time, Zelensky and the Ukrainian foreign ministry thanked the Tisza Party for supporting Ukraine. This is no coincidence, as the Tisza Party conducted a survey that found 58 percent of Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU membership.”

On another occasion, communications chief Menczer Tamas wrote on social media:

It’s not Zelensky who gets to decide what happens here. Hungary is not Ukraine.

Mr. Menczer also recalled that during the NATO summit in The Hague, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told PM Viktor Orban directly: he expects Hungary to sacrifice itself for Ukraine.

Viktor Orban responded that Hungary would not do so,

– according to Mr. Menczer.

Diplomatic tensions between Ukraine, the European Union, and Hungary are mounting, because there's growing pressure on Hungary to change its position on Ukraine’s EU accession — a topic we have previously covered.

The success of the Voks 2025 campaign has caused considerable discomfort not just in Brussels and Kyiv, but also within the Tisza Party. Based on the results, it has become clear that the majority of respondents reject Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.

Ukraine wants to see a new government in Hungary

Regarding Ukraine’s hopes of EU accession, Ukrainian journalist Serhiy Sydorenko —one of Zelensky's favorite reporters — stated that Kyiv expects the process to resume once there is a change in government in Hungary. His comment implied that Ukraine is actively seeking the downfall of the current Hungarian administration. Ukraine is waiting for Peter Magyar to come to power. The Ukrainian propagandist echoed Peter Magyar’s statements regarding the public vote.

I believe the time has come to respond much more forcefully to Viktor Orban’s actions,

– said former Ukrainian foreign minister Volodymyr Ohryzko, who also expressed hope for a change in government in Hungary.

Zelensky openly threatens Hungary

“In his latest interview, Zelensky openly threatens Hungary again, warning that Ukraine will launch a new smear campaign if the Hungarian people dare to vote ‘no’ in the Voks 2025 referendum on Ukraine’s EU membership,” the parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office wrote.

Weber, Zelensky, Peter Magyar — bound to flock together, as birds of a feather. We know everything, we see everything. But let one thing be clear: 2.2 million of us voted 'no' to Ukraine’s EU membership — that’s 95 percent. We will defend the Hungarian people’s decision,

– Mr. Menczer wrote on his social media, regarding the outcome of the Voks 2025 referendum. According to the politician, Zelensky, Manfred Weber, and Ursula von der Leyen want to install a puppet government in Hungary—one that would fulfill every expectation coming from Brussels and Kyiv. He claims that the Tisza Party and its leader, Peter Magyar, would submissively comply with Western and Ukrainian directives.

Zelensky can stand on his head if he wants — we still said no to Ukraine’s EU membership. Because that is in Hungary’s interest. We will not ruin Hungary for the sake of Ukraine!

– Mr. Menczer emphasized in his post.