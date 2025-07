As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Macron had a telephone call with Putin. Viktor Orban posted his reaction to this telephone conversation.

Viktor Orban stressed in a social media post that diplomats, not generals are needed (Photo: AFP/Armend Nimani)

In the post the Hungarian Prime Minister stated:

Finally!!! There is no solution to the Russia–Ukraine war on the battlefield. The key is negotiation. We need diplomats, not generals!

Finally!!!



There is no solution to the Russia-Ukraine war on the battlefield. The key is negotiation. We need diplomats, not generals! https://t.co/39F5p5avGq — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 2, 2025

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)