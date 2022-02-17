Lo and behold: This is how the machinery that seeks to discredit Hungary works

If the prime minister were left-wing, the media controlled by left-liberal journalists and the European Union would treat Hungary differently, Magyar Nemzet’s series of articles reveals.

The author of the blog drew attention to the fact that George Soros of Hungarian descent who is known to be a long-standing nemesis of the Orbán Government, naturally has a vested interest in manipulating the information that is published about Hungary. We must therefore ask a very important question: Could the news materials and opinions financed by Soros at WAN-IFRA induce the publication of reports in the international press that cast a negative light on Hungary? Did the flood-like campaigns of European media critical of Budapest convey actual opinions of their own, or did they perhaps go too far and become extreme due to reports funded by the OSF? WAN-IFRA most assuredly did not reveal the fact that they are the link between research funded by the OSF and media reports. Naturally, this means that there is nothing to stop private interests from using the international press with maximum discretion to shape public opinion according to their own interests, and to urge Brussels to take action against Hungary.

In private conversations, Mr Peyrégne put an end to guesses and secrecy, and openly spoke – though, naturally, he would never do the same publicly – about how exactly his organisation works, and made reference to funds provided by the OSF for WAN-IFRA specifically with a view to agitating against the Orbán Government and exerting pressure, the article reads.

According to the writing,

when Mr Peyrégne was asked whether it would be possible to exert pressure on Hungary via the European Union and the European Parliament, he said »But of course, it happened before.«

To be more specific, WAN-IFRA’s Chief Executive explained that “In actual fact, we’re part of those organisations.”

There are foundations such George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and a number of other organisations which are extremely active in Hungary.

“So yes, that, too, is part of our job. We, the WAN-IFRA Association are financed by these foundations. They’re mostly global and international agencies or foundations.”

When WAN-IFRA is looking for sponsors for its operation and projects, it exchanges the organisation’s mission – “the protection of independent media” – for crisp banknotes by accepting paid orders from interested groups for the manipulation of media.

When Mr Peyrégne was asked whether WAN-IFRA could be contracted for research related to Hungary, he said, “Yes, either WAN-IFRA or another organisation. If the job involved conveys some value for us, then yes, we can talk about it. You know, the research materials will later be circulated among the largest media outlets.”

Readers of the world’s largest newspapers may have got used to Hungary being regularly in the focus of attention, or even in the cross hairs of journalists. This is not a mere coincidence. According to Mr Peyrégne, this particular attention on the part of media workers is owing to “the data, information and reports that we write, in particular, about the manipulation of the press in Hungary. Hungary is a typical example of a country which, rather than resorting to direct censorship, applies soft censorship.”

Surveys made by WAN-IFRA of Hungary land on the desks of journalists who are not or are barely familiar with Hungary, and who seek to influence members of the public and politicians against Budapest with articles made on the basis of WAN-IFRA’s materials. They agitate against a country where media (including the members of WAN-IFRA) are free to criticise the government. Mr Peyrégne himself admits:

Many of our materials have already been published in Hungary.

As regards soft censorship, Mr Peyrégne said “We have published a number of reports on the topic, series of reports. This helps public opinion and influencers. And that is exactly our strategy: to find local supporters in a given (European) country in order to eventually win the whole of public opinion for ourselves. This is one of the most important parts and jobs of lobbying. You have to organise a campaign with a specific goal, and you have to see it through.”

While the campaign has not succeeded in toppling the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, it is nonetheless interesting to find out why mainstream media outlets stand for the exact same political position, or why they keep repeating the same narrative ad infinitum. Now we know: it is enough to see who finances WAN-IFRA,

the author wrote in conclusion.

Photo: George Soros, a Hungarian businessman of Hungarian origin, the chairman of Soros Fund Management, an investment company in New York, will arrive for a meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, on April 27, 2017 in Brussels. (Photo: MTI / EPA pool / Olivier Hoslet)