Judit Varga: Hungarians set an example for all of Europe

Was it planned to write this letter to the European Commission together with the Poles? Warsaw’s recovery funds are also awaiting approval. Many presume that the Russian-Ukrainian war has inhibited Hungarian-Polish connections.

This is an extraordinary situation. Aside from helping Ukraine, everyone is busy with their own problems; managing the refugee crisis requires a truly

enormous level of coordination. I believe that considering the current circumstances, it does not matter if we turned to the Commission together or not. I am sure that the Poles have a similar opinion on the recovery funds. And it is no secret that a strong united Visegrad alliance was not in the interest of some. There is a Central European formation representing the interests of 60 million citizens, cooperating regardless of the government. Polish-Hungarian friendship stretches back for centuries – it is no coincidence that we consistently defend each other in the rule of law debates. Inhibiting this cooperation is an outside interest. I encourage everyone to reject the fake news on this.

We always openly and honestly discussed areas that we did not fully agree on. Our Polish partners are aware that we are dependent in regard to fossil fuels. In the past ten years we have worked hard to diversify our energy supply, yet as is also known in Warsaw, we cannot alter our regional or geographic situation overnight.

Note the Nabucco project which would have delivered natural gas from the Turkish-Bulgarian border to the West – it was not due to us that this did not happen. I find it unheeded that some of the differences in the V4 are presented as novelty and the end of the Hungarian-Polish friendship.

Next week Hungarian voters will also be deciding on the child protection law. According to the government, the European Commission has not approved the Hungarian recovery plan because of this law. If, after all, we can access funds because of the war, will the referendum become obsolete?

No! There is a very obvious trend in Western Europe of exposing our children to LGBTQ propaganda as early as preschool or elementary school ages. Essentially, they want to take away the rights of parents to raise their own children. There may not be a more dangerous threat justifying the need for the government to ask the Hungarian people’s definitive opinion. There are still many battles ahead of us in this territory. And Brussels must respect the Hungarian perspective. Moreover, not only will we be deciding on our nation’s government, peace and security policy in the upcoming elections, but also on protecting our children. The left clearly stated that they would repeal the child protection law, thereby clearing the way for LGBTQ propaganda here just as in many other countries. The recovery funds were ideologized, for ideological reasons, by the European Commission after the child protection law was passed. Now we are also involved in a wartime situation. This, in my opinion, provides a moral advantage for the Hungarians. Now it is even more important to take part in the referendum. The government would like to continue negotiations on the recovery loans with a strengthened position. In connection with the 2016 migration referendum, we got a very strong mandate to represent our standpoint in Brussels. Life has clearly confirmed this belief: in the recent past we have seen more and more EU countries build fences at their borders and advocate for the strongest possible protection of our borders. What’s more, during the migration crisis, we were unfoundedly accused of breaking asylum rules. Now we are proving ourselves again: in wartime, we are the first safe country and accepting refugees accordingly.

Tempers are hot in the EU concerning next week’s parliamentary elections and their results.

Because the Hungarians are deciding on the future of Europe as well! The values that we have been representing in European politics for many, many years are still valid now, during this war. Our government believes in the concept of a strong Europe made of strong nations. The right has repeatedly lost out in Western Europe. Just look at the European People’s Party for example: the party family has lost its governing ability in most countries as it has shifted to the left. Tens of millions of Europeans are without representation on the right. We in Hungary would like to show that there is hope for a future that is Christian, values families, and opposes illegal migration. We want to encourage Western European and other countries' political forces with the same or similar ideologies to be courageous. The liberal progression seeking to question nations and families and melt everything together cannot be the future of our continent. Our position on this is firm. The opportunity for Hungarians to set an example for Europe is in front of us again.

On April 3rd, voters will not only be deciding on the makeup of the Hungarian government, but on the future of our country and our continent.

According to recent studies, many voters see the government as patriotic but not pro-Europe. Does this fit into what you have outlined?

We have enlightened partnerships with our European allies. This is the basis of EU and NATO membership. Thus far, we have accepted all sanctions passed by the community, even if we had reservations. But we upheld European unity. It is an open secret that there are red lines concerning national sovereignty; we must decidedly stand out against any masked attempts to expand spheres of influence. We also repeatedly express that it is in our interest that the European Union be prosperous and respectful towards each other. We dare to ask, we refuse to give up our strategic and national interests – but this does not make us anti-European. Let us also address the studies that clearly show that the Hungarian population is dedicated to integration. The only novelty of the Hungarian government’s European policy is that, as a Central European state, we assume the primacy of these economic and national interests. Those in the West and EU institutions are not used to this, but rather that the small ones follow the interests of the “big” powers.