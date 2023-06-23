időjárás 33°C Zoltán 2023. június 23.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 33°C
Szidónia, Zolna
2023. június 23.

Felvételen a lezuhant repülőgép magyar pilótáinak utolsó szavai + videó

magyar

JM Varga also supports Ukraine's EU integration, on condition

2 órája 43 perce
JM Varga also supports Ukraine's EU integration, on condition

Hungary is committed to the enlargement of the EU and supports Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia in their integration efforts, Hungary's justice minister said on her Facebook page on Thursday.

JM Varga made the announcement on her social media after Thursday's informal meeting of ministers in charge of European affairs in Stockholm, where the accession of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to the EU also featured on the agenda.

"Hungary is committed to the enlargement of the EU and supports all three countries in their European integration efforts. Hungary's position is clear: the credibility and integrity of the EU's enlargement policy requires that we should not forget the Western Balkan countries, whose enlargement process is equally important for Europe's future, prosperity, unity and security,"

 – Ms Varga wrote. 

She also underlined that the EU's enlargement policy must be a balanced, fair and merit-based process for all candidate countries.

"A fast track approach that ignores these aspects is not in the interest of the EU,"

 – she added. 

While we acknowledge Ukraine's efforts so far to meet the criteria for candidate status, there are some things that we simply cannot ignore, JM Judit Varga wrote. Because of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine, Hungary considers the restoration of the rights that national minorities used to enjoy before 2015 to be of utmost importance, she said. She stressed that the protection of national minorities was a core EU value, and Hungary expects the European Commission to monitor Ukraine's compliance thoroughly in this area.

The rights of national minorities must be guaranteed in all laws of Ukraine, especially the country's education law, the law on state language, and the law regulating national minorities, JM Varga said.

To this regard, the Venice Commission also believes that Ukraine still has a lot to do.

"As a consequence, we, Hungarians, cannot support any progress towards providing candidate status for Ukraine without Ukraine guaranteeing the rights of national minorities," JM Varga wrote in her post. 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga (Photo: JM Judit Varga / Facebook)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Telefont lopott egy férfi az egyik győri áruházból

Telefont lopott egy férfi az egyik győri áruházból

origo.hu
Visszakapta az életét a műtét után a magyar mulatós sztár

Visszakapta az életét a műtét után a magyar mulatós sztár

origo.hu
Pusztító vihar hoz enyhülést: ekkor érkezik a hidegfront

Pusztító vihar hoz enyhülést: ekkor érkezik a hidegfront

borsonline.hu
Orosz rakéták záporoztak egy ukrán katonai repülőtérre

Orosz rakéták záporoztak egy ukrán katonai repülőtérre

vg.hu
Eltűnt a szép, 17 éves lány, Cseh Alexandra

Eltűnt a szép, 17 éves lány, Cseh Alexandra

ripost.hu
Elmeszelte Magyarországot transzügyben az Emberi Jogok Európai Bírósága

Elmeszelte Magyarországot transzügyben az Emberi Jogok Európai Bírósága

mandiner.hu
Így néz ki 66 évesen Bíró Ica -Képek, videó!

Így néz ki 66 évesen Bíró Ica -Képek, videó!

origo.hu
Bikinire vetkőzve mutogatja vadító testét a gyönyörű sportolónő - galéria

Bikinire vetkőzve mutogatja vadító testét a gyönyörű sportolónő - galéria

origo.hu
P&G: A jövő szakképzése minden korábbinál több együttműködést vár el (x)

P&G: A jövő szakképzése minden korábbinál több együttműködést vár el (x)

life.hu
Megalázó eljárás, hazazavartak Amerikából egy magyar válogatott játékost

Megalázó eljárás, hazazavartak Amerikából egy magyar válogatott játékost

magyarnemzet.hu
Zöldinnováció a köbön! E-EXPO, az újdonságok tárháza (x)

Zöldinnováció a köbön! E-EXPO, az újdonságok tárháza (x)

szabadfold.hu
Találkozz leendő munkahelyed képviselőjével a Világgazdaság Állásbörzén!

Találkozz leendő munkahelyed képviselőjével a Világgazdaság Állásbörzén!

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary's government rejects any migrant quota

Hungary's government rejects any migrant quota

Gergely Gulyas: Hungarians' will is a command to be obeyed under all circumstances.
Our cooperation with Republika Srpska is spectacular

Our cooperation with Republika Srpska is spectacular

Hungary has established very close, friendly cooperation with Banja Luka, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.
Hungarian FM: It's not right that the EU intends all the money for Ukraine

Hungarian FM: It's not right that the EU intends all the money for Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has increased the importance of security in the Balkans, said the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade.
Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

While discontent is rampant across Europe over the EU running out of money in its mindless support for Ukraine, Brussels demands more payments from member states.
Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

An increasing number of videos showing the dark side of mass immigration are being posted on social media.
JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

Hungary's justice minister held talks with her Swedish, Belgian and Spanish counterparts and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Teveli Zoltán

„Meghalt a bungakirály” – így gyalázzák a halott Berlusconit a baloldalon

A korábbi olasz miniszterelnök halála jó oknak bizonyult arra, hogy a baloldalon pocskondiázzák őt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu