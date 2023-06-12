PM Orban is truly exceptional, because he understands and also speaks the truth

Russia said no to NATO enlargement

Starting in the early 1990's, the US entered a realm of arrogance which is truly epic, Mr Sachs told HirTV. The US had its first wave - including Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic - which wasn't so sensitive for Russia because "these are far-away countries and their occupation by the Soviets has to do with World War II, which is a thing of the past." But then the US also expanded NATO to seven more countries. including the Baltic states, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Slovenia. And then "Russia said stop, you know, you're right on our borders," Mr Sachs recalled.

The US pundit recalled Putin's famous speech delivered at the Munich Security Conference back in 2007 where the Russian president called on NATO and especially the US to halt the eastward expansion, stressing that Gerogia and Ukraine meant a red line to Russia.

Washington's plan with these expansions was to "surround Russia" from all directions in the Black Sea, Mr Sachs said.

Touching on the outbreak of the war, he recalled that it all began by toppling the government of Victor Yanukovych, whose policy was neutrality. The US at least participated in the overthrow, he said, making Ukraine the battleground of the US and Russia. And then, in 2014, Putin pushed in and took Crimea, and he then urged an agreement that would recognize the autonomy of those living in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

The 2014 conflict was silenced by the Minsk agreements, although the analyst recalled a private conversation with Ukrainian officials:

They said that we have no intention of honoring this thing.

"Oh, it's all a joke. Yeah, it's a bad agreement. We're not going to honor it. And so we say to Russians they don't do diplomacy," he recalled the words of his source.

When Joe Biden became president in 2021, he was even "more antagonistic and more militaristic, more hardline", he opined. As early as in 2021, he said Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Meanwhile, President Putin put on the table a draft US-Russia security arrangement, whose main clause was "no more NATO enlargement," which was discarded by the White House.