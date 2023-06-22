időjárás 31°C Paulina 2023. június 22.
Emelkedik a babaváró és falusi CSOK összege

magyar

US conservatives show keen interest in Hungary in two issues

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
US conservatives show keen interest in Hungary in two issues

US conservative circles are demonstrating a serious interest in Hungary, particularly in terms of family policy, the director of international affairs at the Center for Fundamental Rights said, in Washington DC. During his two-day visit involving a series of meetings, Magor Ernyei met with the heads of a number of research institutes that are part of a foreign relationship-building activity commenced by Hungarian knowledge-center networks a few years ago. Mr Ernyei said the Center for Fundamental Rights was building communication channels with major US institutions, such as the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute, and is also seeking to establish relations with the US Congress. Mr Ernyei underlined that

besides the achievements of Hungary's family policy, the country's migration policy is also of interest to US conservatives and, as part of this, they are working on joint research with the America First Policy Institute to compare the Hungarian and US immigration policies.

The director said his briefing on the EU's planned new regulation regarding the mandatory, quota-based admission of migrants has been met with sympathy by his US counterparts.

They are baffled by the attempts of EU institutions to impose policies on sovereign nations with a view to admitting illegal migrants,

– Magor Ernyei has said.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajánló

JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

Hungary's justice minister held talks with her Swedish, Belgian and Spanish counterparts and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

They're filthy, knife-wielding communists. At least now we know what they do when they're not beating civilians, Fidesz MP Mate Kocsis said, describing activists of the Szikra Movement:
Deputy Minister: Migrant quota is unacceptable

Deputy Minister: Migrant quota is unacceptable

It is still not too late to act at a pan-European level, but Brussels is not headed in that direction, according to Hungary's deputy minister for regional development.
Migrants attack Polish border guards

Migrants attack Polish border guards

The illegal migrants hurled stones and tree branches at border guards at the Belarus border.
PM Orban: Hungary’s interest lies in an orderly, developed Serbia

PM Orban: Hungary’s interest lies in an orderly, developed Serbia

The cooperation between Budapest and Belgrade is a good example for the world, Hungary’s prime minister said.
Migrants attack in broad daylight on the streets of Europe + video

Migrants attack in broad daylight on the streets of Europe + video

Migrants are no longer just attacking at night, they also target pedestrians on their way to work or doing the shopping.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Az Orbán-ellenes akciócsapat őrmestere csúnyán lebuktatta az egész gittegyletet

Kikotyogta a mestertervet.

