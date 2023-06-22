US conservative circles are demonstrating a serious interest in Hungary, particularly in terms of family policy, the director of international affairs at the Center for Fundamental Rights said, in Washington DC. During his two-day visit involving a series of meetings, Magor Ernyei met with the heads of a number of research institutes that are part of a foreign relationship-building activity commenced by Hungarian knowledge-center networks a few years ago. Mr Ernyei said the Center for Fundamental Rights was building communication channels with major US institutions, such as the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute, and is also seeking to establish relations with the US Congress. Mr Ernyei underlined that

besides the achievements of Hungary's family policy, the country's migration policy is also of interest to US conservatives and, as part of this, they are working on joint research with the America First Policy Institute to compare the Hungarian and US immigration policies.

The director said his briefing on the EU's planned new regulation regarding the mandatory, quota-based admission of migrants has been met with sympathy by his US counterparts.

They are baffled by the attempts of EU institutions to impose policies on sovereign nations with a view to admitting illegal migrants,

– Magor Ernyei has said.