Analyst reveals why half the world was watching PM Orban

Harangozó Éva
54 perce
Prime Minister Orban's recent speech is evidence that there's only one politician in Europe who is capable of interpreting the connections of global policy and putting these in an international context in line with Hungarian national interests,

- said Erik Toth, research director at the Centre for Fundamental Rights, responding to Magyar Nemzet's inquiry.

Heightened international interest

With regard to the international reaction to speeches delivered at last week's 32nd Balvanyos Summer University and Student Camp, the analyst pointed out that PM Orban's thoughts - expressed at Baile Tusnad - have been a focal point of attention for years, with a palpable increase in international interest of late. There are many reasons, for instance

the fact that Hungary's prime minister is a European record holder, as no other leader has won four consecutive free and democratic elections, each with a two-thirds majority.

− Thus, the leader of Hungarian conservatives has also become a reference point of sorts in Europe, as he will have governed Hungary for a quarter of a century by the end of his current term of office. This vast experience and background knowledge of politics is missing from the leaders of other European countries, who therefore tend to view the issues of war, gender and migration through a different lens," Erik Toth has said. This also makes the reactions of major international newspapers biased, but not towards Hungary's premier, he added. French, German and continental press outlets - mostly propagating leftist-liberal values - cherry-picked from Mr Orban's speech just what they wanted, but this rarely correlates with the actual message and substance of PM Orban's speech.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (c) delivers a speech at the 32nd Balvanyos Summer University and Student Camp at Transylvania's Baile Tusnad on 22 July, 2023. Next to him are Fidesz's Zsolt Nemeth, president of the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee (l) and Laszlo Tokes, president of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania (r). (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ajánló

Migrant shooting could take place also in Hungary

Migrant shooting could take place also in Hungary

Security policy advisor: Hungary could use military means to protect its southern border.
Guns fired again at Serbia-Hungary border

Guns fired again at Serbia-Hungary border

Locals also heard an explosion on Tuesday night, but its cause remains unknown.
Demography also comes down to the mind

Demography also comes down to the mind

Thirteen years of right-wing government have not changed the leftist-liberal hegemony of the consciousness industry.
Those pouring weapons to Ukraine have been less enthusiastic about Yemen

Those pouring weapons to Ukraine have been less enthusiastic about Yemen

We asked Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Avad bin Mubarak about the impact of the war in Ukraine and the prospects for peace.
Migration is why Brussels is afraid of the Hungarian presidency

Migration is why Brussels is afraid of the Hungarian presidency

Under Hungary's presidency, the government may steer the issue of migration in a direction that is diametrically opposed to Brussels' plans, the EU advisor said.
Ideology of multiculturalism suffers total collapse in Western Europe

Ideology of multiculturalism suffers total collapse in Western Europe

Tamas Deutsch: No matter what they do in Brussels, we will not allow them to impose any kind of migrant quota on us, there will be no migrant ghetto here.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Demars – A polgárháború előérzete (2. rész)

Az Amerikai Népszavához és Bartus Lászlóhoz pontosan úgy kell viszonyulnunk, mint Kun Béláékhoz.

