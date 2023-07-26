Analyst reveals why half the world was watching PM Orban

Prime Minister Orban's recent speech is evidence that there's only one politician in Europe who is capable of interpreting the connections of global policy and putting these in an international context in line with Hungarian national interests,

- said Erik Toth, research director at the Centre for Fundamental Rights, responding to Magyar Nemzet's inquiry.

Heightened international interest

With regard to the international reaction to speeches delivered at last week's 32nd Balvanyos Summer University and Student Camp, the analyst pointed out that PM Orban's thoughts - expressed at Baile Tusnad - have been a focal point of attention for years, with a palpable increase in international interest of late. There are many reasons, for instance

the fact that Hungary's prime minister is a European record holder, as no other leader has won four consecutive free and democratic elections, each with a two-thirds majority.

− Thus, the leader of Hungarian conservatives has also become a reference point of sorts in Europe, as he will have governed Hungary for a quarter of a century by the end of his current term of office. This vast experience and background knowledge of politics is missing from the leaders of other European countries, who therefore tend to view the issues of war, gender and migration through a different lens," Erik Toth has said. This also makes the reactions of major international newspapers biased, but not towards Hungary's premier, he added. French, German and continental press outlets - mostly propagating leftist-liberal values - cherry-picked from Mr Orban's speech just what they wanted, but this rarely correlates with the actual message and substance of PM Orban's speech.