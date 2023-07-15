időjárás 32°C Henrik , Roland 2023. július 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Henrik, Roland
2023. július 15.
magyar

EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

Legal migration routes must continue to be developed and member states must think about the redistribution of refugees, as this is the only way to tackle migrant smuggling and manage migration effectively, Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs said in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Ms Johansson said that one million migrants a year is not as much of a burden for member states as some claim.

Johansson was speaking at a press conference on Lampedusa island, Italy, where hundreds of migrants arrive every day. The commissioner expressed the hope that a European agreement on migration could be reached in the shortest possible time. She called the EU interior ministers' meeting on the issue a great success, saying that only two countries – Poland and Hungary – said no to the distribution of migrants. 

Ylva Johansson, who began her career in Sweden as a member of the Communist Party in the late 1980s and became a prominent figure in EU politics, was recently interviewed by Friends of Europe. She was asked to react to negative voices critical of migration.
 

Johnannson began her response by saying that there are always right-wing extremists, racists, xenophobic forces that would like to describe migrants as something abnormal. She added, however, that it is not at all abnormal. “We have a lot of migrants and a lot of [people with] migrant background and they are part of us.”

She then argued that Europe sees the arrival of over 1-1.5 million immigrants in a year, insisting that “without them, we would be much, much poorer," the V4NA international news agency reported earlier.

Elsewhere, she stated:

It is evident that voluntary solidarity is not enough, but a mandatory solidarity scheme is necessary.

As V4NA reported earlier, Ylva Johansson also lives a posh life compared to the average European citizen, and does not have to experience the impact of the migration crisis. Her assets declaration shows that she is not one of the most wealthy commissioners. However, she used to live in one of the most beautiful areas of Stockholm, on the banks of the Riddarfjarden River, and after a sham divorce from her husband, done presumably for political and economic reasons, she moved to a villa with its own marina on the outskirts of Stockholm.
 

Interestingly, public Instagram posts reveal that Ms Johansson and her ex-husband, former Finance minister Erik Asbrink, still have a very good relationship, and they go boating together in the coves near her home.

The couple bought an apartment in Stockholm in 1999 for SEK 6 million, which they sold in 2015 for SEK 22.5 million. The nine-room, 307-square-metre corner apartment was on the first floor of a house in Norr Malarstrand dating from 1931. Norr Malarstrand is located in Stockholm’s upmarket district on the north bank of the Malaren.

But the 2015 real estate deal did not deprive them of the waterfront. Both Ms Johansson and Mr Asbrink probably love this kind of closeness to nature, as you can see from their Instagram posts.

Her villa on the island of Ljustero is far enough away from the no-go zones on the outskirts of Stockholm that Commissioner Johansson does not have to deal with the migrants she so willingly welcomes on a daily basis, while as an EU politician she continues to push for mass immigration and the resettlement of more illegal immigrants in the EU.

Cover photo: European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen (right) and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson talk at the start of the weekly meeting of the EU body in Brussels on 5 July 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Vízfogyasztás a kánikula alatt: fontos tippeket adott az Energiaügyi Minisztérium

Vízfogyasztás a kánikula alatt: fontos tippeket adott az Energiaügyi Minisztérium

origo.hu
Igen, meleg vagyok - bejelentette a kormányt bíráló Hodász András, hogy homoszexuális

Igen, meleg vagyok - bejelentette a kormányt bíráló Hodász András, hogy homoszexuális

origo.hu
"23 évesen tudtam meg, hogy Down-szindrómás vagyok" - Így jöttek rá az orvosok a fiatal anya kromoszóma-rendellenességére

"23 évesen tudtam meg, hogy Down-szindrómás vagyok" - Így jöttek rá az orvosok a fiatal anya kromoszóma-rendellenességére

life.hu
Hodász András coming outolt: Igen, meleg vagyok

Hodász András coming outolt: Igen, meleg vagyok

mandiner.hu
Betörő járt Curtiséknél, itt a rapper megoldása

Betörő járt Curtiséknél, itt a rapper megoldása

ripost.hu
Drámai a helyzet az építőanyag-piacon, a Ryanair meglepte a magyar utasokat – heti összefoglalónk

Drámai a helyzet az építőanyag-piacon, a Ryanair meglepte a magyar utasokat – heti összefoglalónk

vg.hu
Betörtek Curtisékhez, nagyon ki van borulva a rapper

Betörtek Curtisékhez, nagyon ki van borulva a rapper

origo.hu
Liverpool: velük megy Szoboszlai edzőtáborozni

Liverpool: velük megy Szoboszlai edzőtáborozni

nemzetisport.hu
„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

ripost.hu
FesztMarket: a gondtalan szórakozást támogatja a Lidl(x)

FesztMarket: a gondtalan szórakozást támogatja a Lidl(x)

heol.hu
Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

magyarnemzet.hu
Djokovics újabb ellenséget szerzett, de döntős Wimbledonban

Djokovics újabb ellenséget szerzett, de döntős Wimbledonban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

As Brussels is the biggest supporter of people smuggling, the infringement proceedings against Hungary are discredited, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.
New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

"This new power could be wielded to legalize certain forms of corruption," the legal expert underlined.
Distorted mirror

Distorted mirror

With virtually all the serious politicians having left the EP, the institution has become a playground for an ostentatious and loud minority by today, with only Eva Kaili and her kindred comrades remaining to execute the well-paying tasks assigned to them.
Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

The sound of gunfire almost an everyday occurrence in border towns. There is a constant police presence due to migrants.
Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Halting migration is the only long-term solution to the situation unfolding in France.
Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Many conscripted men are taken off the streets by the officers: most recently in Transcarpathia, a surveillance camera recorded as a man was abducted from the street by the authorities. Some earn a lot of money from forced conscription.
Családmentő akció Tyler Rake-módra

Családmentő akció Tyler Rake-módra

Aki a nagyszabású és mozgalmas jelenetek miatt kedveli az akcióműfajt, bizonyára szórakoztató és látványos darabnak találja a Tyler Rake: A kimenekítés 2.-t.

idézőjelVélemény
Seres Attila

1991 forró nyara Odesszában

A Szovjetunió agóniája egy magyar tinédzser szemével.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu